Does Suits LA have any of the original cast?

Suits LA premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025, promising 13 episodes of legal drama, law firm rivalries, and workplace tension. Starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, the spinoff is an altogether different show from the original Suits series. Although the two shows were created by the same person, Aaron Korsh, the storyline is different, and the setting is in LA instead of New York.

The spinoff's cast is also different, and it's a one-lead show instead of the OG's dual-lead story. However, there are a few qualities of the spinoff that remind audiences of the original Suits series, like the same Greenback Boogie theme song in Suits LA and the appearances of familiar faces from Suits.

A couple of original cast members from Suits reprised their roles in Suits LA, giving fans a nostalgic crossover between the New York and the new LA storylines.

Original Suits cast members who joined Suits LA

So far, after ten episodes, two of the former cast members of Suits have made their appearances and joined the Suits LA cast. The first one to reprise his role is Gabriel Macht, one-half of the dual-lead cast in the original series. He returned as Harvey Specter in three episodes of the spinoff, appearing in both the past, via flashbacks, and in the present timeline.

Gabriel Macht's appearance in episodes 4, 8, and 9 of the spinoff reveals that he and Ted Black go way back. They were friends and teammates back when Ted was a prosecutor in New York, and they played amateur baseball together. He also took the stand during Ted's case in 2010, as seen in Suits LA episode 9, to the detriment of the case, although they righted the wrong 25 years later.

The other Suits character who made a cameo in the spinoff was Daniel Hardman, the co-founder of Daniel Hardman before Jessica Pearson and Harvey Specter booted him out of the firm. The corporate attorney character is played by David Costabile, who made his return to the role in episode 9.

Costabile's Daniel Hardman appeared in a flashback scene testifying against Pellegrini in 2010, one of his clients, on racketeering charges. Ultimately, his testimony against the mobster earned Ted a guilty charge for Pellegrini. During his testimony, Hardman mentioned that he hasn't been practicing as an attorney because his wife has been ill for several years.

It means that the flashback was more or less between Suits seasons 1 and 2, since Alicia, Hardman's wife, already died from cancer before the second season premiered.

Are there any more original cast joining Suits LA in the upcoming episodes?

As previous announcements noted, there's one more character from the original Suits who fans can expect in a guest starring role in one of the upcoming episodes of the spinoff: Louis Litt. Played by Rick Hoffman, the corporate attorney appeared in 134 episodes throughout the nine seasons of Suits.

He was a senior partner at Pearson Hardman before blackmailing his way to become a name partner in what became the Pearson Specter Litt after discovering that the other attorneys covered up Mike Ross' (Patrick J. Adams) fraud.

The new NBC spinoff will be the second time Hoffman will be reprising his Louis Litt role. He previously revisited the character for a cameo appearance in Pearson, another Suits spinoff featuring Suits' Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres, and also created by Aaron Korsh. However, details on his return to the NBC show remain scarce.

Catch episodes of Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

