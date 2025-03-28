Suits LA soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs in the series

Suits LA premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. The latest legal drama also releases new episodes on Peacock the very next day. The show is a Suits spinoff, featuring Stephen Amell as a former New York prosecutor who reinvented himself as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles for the last decade. Now, he's the go-to lawyer for some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

While the spinoff show brings a fresh new setting and cast members, it still has remnants of the original Suits series. For one, some of the OG Suits cast are making cameos in Suits LA, plus it uses the same theme song of the OG show—Greenback Boogie by Ima Robot.

Read on to find out more about the music featured in the new NBC series, including the riff-based pop-rack track from Bradley Dennison, Bring Those Good Times Back, and Daylight by American rock band Shinedown.

Suits LA's theme song is from the original Suits series

Suits LA season 1 may have left the New York setting of the original Suits series. It also brought in a new batch of cast members, but it welcomes back the Greenback Boogie theme song that OG Suits fans know all too well.

The return of the song by the LA-based band Ima Robot with Goldeen Globe Award-winner Alex Ebert was first featured in the spinoff's first trailer released by NBC on November 22. As the clip introduces the new offices in LA and Stephen Amell's Ted Black and his staff, the iconic theme song played in the background. The Greenback Boogie was released by the band in 2010 as part of their Another Man's Treasure album.

However, before the track was reused in the spinoff, there was another song that was supposed to be used in Suits LA, which Stephen Amell said himself, per NBC. He said:

"So I was on set with Aaron [Korsh] when the first teaser came out, and he heard it with the original theme song, and he went, 'Yeah, we're just going to do the original song.'...And apparently a bunch of other ones had been commissioned and a bunch of things had been thrown around."

In 2016, Suits and Suits LA creator Aaron Korsh said on X, per NBC, that the Greenback Boogie was hand-picked by Suits pilot director Kevin Brady, who was a producer in the first two seasons on the original series.

Suits LA soundtrack: Other songs in the NBC series so far

Besides the show's themse song, here are other songs used in every episode of the NBC's newest legal drama, so far.

Episode 1: Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday

Bring Those Good Times Back by Bradley Dennison and Koncept

Two Satellites by Brit Frisco

Hell N Back by Bakor

These Days by The Black Keys

Hell Broke Loose by Dave Not Dave

Daylight by Shinedown

Episode 2: Old Man Hanrahan

Day by Day by Izo FitzRoy

Phoenix by Izo FitzRoy

I Won't Let You Down by Curtis Harding

Episode 3: He Knew

Heart of Gold by Abraham Alexander

Episode 4: Batman Returns

Neon Pill by Cage the Elephant

Hey Rat by Terraplane Sun

I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts

Next Year's Light by Elliot Moss

Episode 5: You're on Your Own

Low Time by Tom Rhodes and Hustle Standard

Catch released episodes of Suits LA streaming on Peacock, with new episodes arriving every week on Sunday evenings on the NBC channel before they are available for streaming the very next day.

