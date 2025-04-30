Cast of Suits LA episode 1: Every guest star and character featured

Suits LA episode 1, which premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025, attempted to capture the magic of Suits, but with a new set of cast members and a new Los Angeles setting. Launching the show's Black Lane law firm, the episode introduced the spinoff's lead star, Stephen Amell, as Ted Black, an ex-prosecutor turned entertainment lawyer.

His ensemble cast is also featured in the series premiere, including his partner, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), and the two associates vying for the head of entertainment position: Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis) and Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg). However, the inclusion of several notable guest stars like Victoria Justice in Suits LA episode 1 rounds up the episode's storyline.

In Suits LA episode 1, Ted deals with the fallout of his firm after Stuart's betrayal while dealing with new and old entertainment clients to save what's left of his law firm.

Who appeared in Suits LA episode 1? Guest stars and their characters in the series premiere

Besides Suits LA's lead and ensemble cast, two notable guest stars joined the Suits spinoff series on its premiere episode, titled Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday. The first guest cast was introduced early on as the up-and-coming actress Ted Black is courting to sign as his firm's newest entertainment client: Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor.

In episode 1, Dylan is looking for a representation. As Ted described her during their first meeting at one of Black Lane's offices, she's Warner Bros.' newest action star. To sweeten the deal and encourage Dylan to sign with him, Ted presented her with a deal that he had already secured with Warner Bros.

Another notable guest star in episode 1 was John Amos. But, unlike Victoria Justice, who played a different character other than herself, the late John Amos played a fictional version of himself in the episode. He's an aging actor who wants Ted to get him some auditions so he can prove that he still has it. Suits LA marked as John Amos' last acting credit before he passed in August 2024.

Other secondary cast members who appeared in the series premiere include:

Jean Yoon as the Judge

Crystal Fox as Anita Rollins, Erica's mother

Aleks Paunovic as Billy

Nathan White as Garrett

Recurring cast members Troy Winbush as Kevin, Matt Letscher as Ted's father, Rachelle Goulding as Samantha, Azita Ghanizada as Rosalyn, Maggie Grace as Amanda, and Carson A. Egan as Eddie were also in episode 1.

What happened in Suits LA episode 1?

Suits LA episode 1 introduced one plot twist after another as it featured two different timelines in Ted Black's life. One is in LA at present, where he established his roots as one of the hottest entertainment lawyers in the business. He has a law firm with his old friend and law school rival, Stuart Lane, who handles the criminal defense division of the firm.

However, their carefully established dynamic is put into chaos after Stuart's surprising betrayal—he left the firm to partner with Ted's ex in a new, rival law firm. Dealing with the aftermath of Stuart's betrayal, Ted finds himself taking on a criminal defense case involving one of his entertainment clients, Lester Thompson, who was accused of murdering his friend and business partner.

Meanwhile, the flashback brings Ted to New York in 2010 when he was still a federal prosecutor. His case against a mobster called Pellegrini is starting to turn for the worse after his key witness dies from an explosion.

Catch Suits LA episode 1 and all aired episodes of the series streaming on Peacock.

