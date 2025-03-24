Who is Dylan Pryor? Everything to know about Victoria Justice’s new role in Suits LA

NBC's Suits spinoff show, Suits LA, brings the legal drama away from New York and into Los Angeles. The new setting also introduced unique cases in the world of entertainment and criminal law along with fresh new characters in both the leads and supporting cast members.

Starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal-prosecutor-in-New-York-turned-entertainment-lawyer-in-LA, the show brings a series of familiar faces from Hollywood as his entertainment clients. One of the first ones featured is Dylan Pryor, who joined the cast in the Suits LA Season 1 premiere.

Played by Victoria Justice, Dylan Pryor is an in-demand actress who Ted's law firm wants to represent. But with her being the latest up-and-coming actress in Hollywood, everyone wants to work with her and Ted has to make extra effort so he could add her to his roster of A-list entertainment clients.

Who is Dylan Pryor in Suits LA?

Victoria Justice's Dylan Pryor character appeared in Suits LA as the first featured entertainment client of Stephen Amell's Ted Black. As Ted describes her in the Season 1 premiere, Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday, she's Warner Brothers' newest action star.

Because of her demand in Hollywood, Ted's firm wants to represent her, but Dylan wants to find the perfect fit and she's in no hurry to sign with Ted. While Ted doesn't represent her at first, he presents her with a deal from Warner Brothers on their first meeting as a teaser of what he can do for her if she signs with his firm.

Dylan Pryor ends up signing with Ted's firm that same day, but Episode 1 wasn't the last time she appeared on the show. She continued to be a guest star in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2 as the newest entertainment client for Ted's firm. This time, Ted isn't representing her anymore because he's handling Lester's murder case and Erica will be handling her as she is now the new Head of Entertainment.

When Dylan finds out that she's being handed to Erica, which she didn't know as much as she knew Rick, who is now working for Stuart in a different firm, she isn't happy. Erica fights to retain Dylan as a client when she wants to go and work with Rick, ending with Erica and Rick's head-to-head on who can get Dylan Pryor the best deal.

With Erica, Dylan gets out of the indie movie contract, freeing her schedule to work with Warner Brothers. However, Rick works out a deal where she can do both, ending with Dylan signing with Rick in the end.

What to know about Suits LA's Dylan Pryor actress, Victoria Justice

Like her Suits LA character Dylan Pryor, Victoria Justice also boasts a successful acting career. She has 60 acting credits per her IMDb page but is best known for starring in Nickelodeon's 2010 TV show Victorious as Tori Vega. Before that, she was in Zoey 101 and guest starred in hit TV shows like Gilmore Girls, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and iCarly.

She also starred in several Nickelodeon features early in her career, including The Boy Who Cried Werewolf and iParty with Victorious, as well as Paramount Pictures' Fun Size. Victoria Justice's more recent works in films include Netflix's fantasy romance Afterlife of the Party and A Perfect Pairing, also by Netflix. She also starred in the mystery thrillers The Tutor and Depravity.

In her acting career, Victoria Justice also received several awards, including the 2006 and 2007 Best Young Ensemble Performance in a TV Series at the Young Artist Awards for Zoey 101, and more nominations as the Favorite TV Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards for Victorious.

Catch Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

