Who is Lex Scott Davis? Meet the actress who plays Erica Rollins in Suits LA

Lex Scott Davis is part of the ensemble cast in Suits LA, a spinoff of the NBC show, Suits. While the series is a single-lead show, the main supporting characters in the series, which the Suits creator Aaron Korsh referred to as an "ensemble," feature Suits protagonist Stephen Amell's Ted Black's close allies and rivals.

Erica Rollins, portrayed by Davis, is one of Ted's allies. She can be considered more like a protege early in the show as she remained loyal to Ted after Stuart's betrayal. She also has high aspirations in the firm and later became the Head of Entertainment and Ted's partner at Black & Associates.

Before landing the role of Erica in the spinoff, Lex Scott Davis started her acting career in short films before she gained notoriety after playing Toni Braxton in a TV show and followed it with several film roles. Here is more about Lex Scott Davis' character in Suits LA, including her other projects and accomplishments.

Erica Rollins: All about Lex Scott Davis' character in Suits LA

Lex Scott Davis' Erica Rollins was introduced in Suits LA as one of Ted Black's employees eager to climb the corporate ladder. She's also one of Ted's protégés who was gunning for the Head of Entertainment position at the former Black Lane Law firm.

In her interview with EW, published on December 16, 2024, Davis described her character, Erica Rollins, as "brilliant, savvy, witty, and loyal." Her loyalty was tested in Suits LA episode 1 after Stuart's betrayal. She's one of the few staff at the firm who stood by Ted despite Stuart trying to poach her to work in his new law firm with Samantha.

With Ted's restructured and renamed law firm, Black & Associates, Erica finally got promoted to Head of Entertainment and she also became Ted's partner in the firm. Davis further described Erica's story arc in Suits LA with EW and teased what audiences can expect from her character, saying:

"Erica is fighting for the things that she deserves in this male-dominated space—she's playing hardball with the guys, for sure."

Meanwhile, she described Erica's rivalry with Bryan Greenberg's Rick Dodson as "juicy, combative, and playful."

Lex Scott Davis' other shows and films besides Suits LA

Lex Scott Davis has been acting and dancing since she was three, per her IMDb page. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, she majored in Dance Physical Therapy in college before she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

Before she joined the ensemble cast of Suits LA, Lex Scott Davis built her filmography by acting in several short films and guest-starring roles. Her acting debut, per her IMDb page, was in the crime drama short film called Two Strangers in 2014. She also acted in several other shorts early in her career, like ColorBlind and The Reunion, and had a guest acting gig in The Exes.

In 2016, she portrayed Toni Braxton in Lifetime's biographical drama Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart, and her acting career only rose from there. She landed a recurring role in the CBS crime drama Training Day and went on to do movies like SuperFly, The First Purge, and Foster Boy.

Davis worked on several other shows in recurring roles. She played Quiara Thompson in The L World: Generation Q, Kendra in The Now, and Iris in Florida Man. More recently, she starred as Erin, a reporter and the wife to Zac Efron's Dean, in the 2024 raunchy comedy film Ricky Stanicky.

Catch Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins in Suits LA, streaming on Peacock.

