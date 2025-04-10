Did John Amos die while filming Suits LA? Cause of death explored and more

John Amos played himself in the premiere episode of NBC's legal drama set in the Suits universe, Suits LA, which was his last onscreen performance. He was Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) entertainment client as well as a good friend on the show.

John Amos didn't die while filming Suits LA, as it was months after he shot his final onscreen appearance that he passed away. However, his death was a key plot point in Suits LA episode 7, Good Times, which was an ode to the late actor's 1970s sitcom.

According to People, the late actor shot his final scene in the Suits spinoff in April 2024, and died four months later on August 21, 2024, due to congestive heart failure. However, the announcement of his death wasn't made until October 1, 2024, which was reportedly his final wish.

John Amos' cause of death and the reason for the delay in announcing his passing revealed

John Amos' son, Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos, announced the actor's passing on October 1, 2024. The announcement was made over a month after the 84-year-old passed away on August 21, 2024. At the time, K.C. revealed that his father died of natural causes.

People magazine reported additional details about the actor's passing on October 2, 2024. Citing John Amos' death certificate, the outlet reported that he died on August 21, 2024, at a hospital in Inglewood, California, at 5:18 pm local time. The actor reportedly died of congestive heart failure, and there were no other significant medical conditions listed that contributed to his passing.

There was allegedly no autopsy performed, per the outlet, and his remains were reportedly cremated on August 30, nine days after his passing. Amos was reportedly hospitalized a year before due to fluid buildup in his lower body, which caused the actor to experience issues with his heart.

Following the public announcement of his death, John Amos' daughter, Shannon, claimed that she only learned of her father's passing through the media around 45 days after the day he died, per People. Shannon also alleged in June 2023 that her father was a "victim of elder abuse." However, her brother has since called it "false and unmerited" in a statement to People.

As for the delay in announcing his death, it was reportedly a final wish made by John Amos himself. His longtime publicist, Belinda Foster, shared a statement with People on October 4, 2024, saying:

"At the time of his death, John was concerned that Shannon might turn his death and interment into a circus as she had done with other aspects of his life. It was John who requested the delay in announcing his death to Shannon and the rest of the world."

Foster also pointed out that in June 2023 incident Shannon reportedly started an unauthorized GoFundMe page to supposedly raise "care expenses" for her father. However, the late actor ordered her to shut it down.

Suits LA is John Amos' final onscreen appearance

John Amos' last appearance before his death in August 2024 was in Suits LA's premiere episode. He played the fictionalized version of himself as Ted Black's entertainment client, who wanted to book new acting gigs. He wanted to start with an audition to prove that he still has what it takes, even at his age.

When Ted was having second thoughts about getting him an audition for a new movie, Amos appealed to Ted's then-protege, Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg). Later in the episode, Amos returned but not to ask for auditions—he was there as Ted's friend and confidante.

He was trying to make Ted understand why he needs to see his dying father and find it in himself to forgive the old man. In Amos' last onscreen line in Suits LA, he talked about forgiveness, saying:

"What's done is done. You need to see your father and forgive him. You're not doing it for him. You're doing it for yourself."

Catch John Amos in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

