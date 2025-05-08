Rick Hoffman's rumored return in Suits LA is about to bring a new twist to the story

Earlier reports, including one from NBC Insider on March 6, 2025, teased Rick Hoffman's return as Louis Litt in Suits LA. However, for months, the details about his appearance, including the possible plot and in which episode he will make a guest appearance, have been kept under wraps.

However, with the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming Suits LA episode 12, which will air on Sunday, May 11, 2025, fans got a first glimpse of Hoffman's return as the high-powered finance expert at Pearson Specter. In the next episode, he would join the list of the original Suits cast members to join the spinoff alongside Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) and David Costabile (Daniel Hardman).

With only two more episodes left in the series, Hoffman's return to his Suits character is much anticipated as fans await how he can add drama and comedy to the existing storyline of the spinoff.

First look at Rick Hoffman's return as Louis Litt in the Suits LA episode 12 teaser

Rick Hoffman returns as Louis Litt in the teaser trailer for this Sunday's penultimate episode of the NBC Suits spinoff. The show's official Instagram account shared a short clip of what audiences can expect from the character in the next episode. He's going to be part of the present-day timeline of the series, especially in Stuart Lane's (Josh McDermitt) latest arc.

At the end of the previous Suits LA episode 11, Stuart asked for Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) help to deal with his anger issues. As seen in the trailer, Stuart will be attending anger management, where he connects with another character who is dealing with his own anger issues—Louis Litt.

In one of the scenes in the teaser, Louis and Stuart are having an easygoing banter about taking mud together, where "bathing suits are optional," and relaxing in a tub.

What has Rick Hoffman said about his return as Louis Litt in Suits LA? Plus spoilers

Ahead of his reappearance as Louis Litt in the Suits spinoff, Rick Hoffman told Deadline in an exclusive interview, published on May 7, 2025, that continuing his Suits character in the spinoff could never be a bad thing. He said:

"How could you complain? You're so lucky to have something like this happen. Many shows never get noticed, nor get what we had for 9 years."

According to the OG Suits star, not every show can get a first life, much less a second one like they did. He also likened the original show's resurgence to "winning several lottery tickets." He also told the outlet that he had no hesitation in reprising the role in Suits LA because the storyline "made perfect sense.

As for what audiences can expect from Louis Litt in the upcoming episode 12, Rick Hoffman shared a couple of teasers with Deadline. He said that he was sent to anger management, as seen in the teaser, because he punched a lawyerfor insulting his cat. He called his character and Stuart in episode 12 as "Federale friends" after they ran into each other at anger management.

He also shared what he's character has been up to since he last appeared in the OG series, saying that he runs his firm with the love of his life and with someone else, whom he didn't disclose in the interview.

Catch Rick Hoffman in Suits LA episode 12, airing on Sunday, May 11, 2025, on NBC and streaming on Peacock the very next day.

