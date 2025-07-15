“He’s like the brother I never had”- Yes, Chef! winner Emily Brubaker discusses her friendship with Lee Frank

The very first season of Yes, Chef! was a success, and it was apparent in the internet frenzy the season caused. Judged by Martha Stewart and José Andrés, Yes, Chef! season 1 concluded on June 30. The finale episode had three finalists, namely, Chef Emily Brubaker, Chef Lee Frank, and Chef Zain Ismail.

Emily took home the win after the judges and the guest judges in the finale episode thought her dish triumphed over the other two. After the season ended, Emily gave an exit interview to NBC, published on July 1, where she opened up about her relationship with her co-star Chef Lee Frank.

"He's like the brother I never had. We still we talk every day," said Emily.

She shared how the two of them shared the same boss at a previous workplace and how that contributed to their friendship.

What Yes, Chef! winner Emily Brubaker said about Chef Lee Frank

Yes, Chef! wasn't just about cooking; it was also about leading and managing work as a chef, in pressured environments. Throughout the season, fans saw the contestants getting into tiffs with their co-contestants, but amidst it all, there was a friendship blooming.

Chefs Emily Brubaker and Lee Frank became friends while working in San Francisco under the same boss. In an interview, Emily shared that she’s very close to Lee, calling him a brother, and said they still talk every day.

She also revealed that Lee would help her with an anniversary event at her workplace, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, which is turning 60. Emily plans to invite all the Yes, Chef! contestants to cook for the celebration.

"There's going to be about seven of us total on July 11 through the 13th and it’s open to the public," she added.

Then, speaking of season 2, Emily stated that she thought the season required someone like her or like Chef Lee to mentor the contestants. She also raised her hand to be a judge in the upcoming season and hoped for the best.

What more did Chef Emily Brubaker say about Yes, Chef! season 2

Emily mentioned that while she knew Martha and José were "iconic," the contestants resorted to overthinking or beating themselves up in their free time. She added that she knew this because she and her co-contestants did it.

"So, I think for them to have a person that is there to help with that, along with maybe judging, would be really great," added Emily.

She believed her contribution to the show would help the contestants often ease the tension felt throughout the show. She also thought she could be a judge and a mentor. The description of the role she gave matched with Kristen Kish's role in another coveted Bravo show, Top Chef, where she wore the hats of a host, mentor, and judge.

In her interview, Emily also shared how winning the prize pot of $250,000 had impacted her life. She stated that the money was going to help her and her family move from Las Vegas to San Diego without financial stress. She added that they were happier as a family because they got to make the move.

For more updates on Emily Brubaker from Yes, Chef! season 1, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @chefbrubs.

