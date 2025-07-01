⁠Who won Yes, Chef!? Details explored

NBC's latest cooking reality show, Yes, Chef! found its first-ever winner on June 30, 2025. In the latest episode, Zain, Emily, and Lee competed in the final challenge. The finalists were tasked with presenting heartfelt and important dishes in a three-course dinner service.

The finalists were joined by the people who had nominated them to join the show. The nominators and an eliminated contestant served as their team as they prepared for their final task.

The finalists had to cook for 25 guests, including celebrity chefs such as Marcus Samuelsson and Andrew Zimmern, who appeared as guest judges and tasted their food. At the end, Emily Brubaker was announced as the winner of Yes, Chef!

The finalists reflect upon their pre-show personalities before Emily gets crowned the winner of Yes, Chef! season 1

In the season finale of Yes, Chef! season 1, the remaining contestants' nominators made an appearance. Jake Brubaker, who had nominated his wife, Emily; Cole Lawson, who had nominated Zain; and Jonathan Vasquez, who had nominated Lee.

Emily teared up after seeing her husband and told the judges that they started their careers together and that he had been through everything with her. Lee also chimed in on Jonathan's presence on the NBC show and said that he was his best friend, while Zain offered assurance to her executive chef, Cole, that she had changed while on the show.

The judges explained the final challenge to the Yes, Chef! contestants and said they had to prepare a three-course meal and had to put themselves on the plate. They were tasked with serving 25 people and had two days to prepare for the final task.

After choosing an eliminated contestant to serve as their second in command, the Yes, Chef! finalists started preparing their meals. For the first course, Zain along with Cheis Morales and Cole Lawson, made a Crab Corn Cake and Smoked Mussel Hot Sauce.

Chef Lee, Ronny Miranda, and Jonathan Vasquez served the diners a Pastrami Spiced Trout Tartare and Quail Egg on Potato Kugel. Chef Emily teamed up with Jake Lawler, and her husband, Jake, made Scallop Crudo and Poached Daikon with Caviar.

The second course dishes included Grilled Lamb Chop, Roti, Roasted Vegetables, and Walnut Pesto by Chef Zain, while Lee served a Striped Sea Bass with Lobster and Scallop Angnolotti and Cauliflower Puree.

Emily's American Wagyu NY Strip, Potato Pave with Tarragon Demi won over Martha Stewart and Gail Simmons, who wanted to take the dish "home" with them.

In the final course of the night, Frank Lee made a Glazed Pork Belly, Cabbage Wrapped Lion with Red Cabbage and Mustard, and Emily made a Foie Gras, Bread Pudding, with Honey Gastrique and Candied Hazelnuts. Meanwhile, Zain served the judges with a Latte Cake with Pumpkin Spice Foam and a Chocolate Tuile Straw.

Before the winner was revealed, the Yes, Chef! finalists remembered who they were before the show and how their personalities had changed. Chef Lee opened up about having anger issues before the competition and how it caused issues in his marriage.

The Yes, Chef! finalist revealed that his wife would tiptoe around issues with him and that it felt nice to leave the show as a better husband, father, and person. Zain chimed in on how her father's passing impacted her bonds with people. She said that it made her put up a wall and told the judges that she put a lot of her father's "heart and flavors" into her final dishes.

Emily said that before the show, she was stubborn and insecure. The contestant added that she wanted to set an example for her children. She also said that being on the show helped her learn to listen to others more than she was able to in the past.

Emily Brubaker was declared the winner of Yes, Chef! and the recipient of the $250,000 grand prize.

All episodes of Yes, Chef! can be streamed on Peacock.

