Which Yes, Chef! contestants made it to the final three? Details explored

Yes, Chef! released a new episode on June 23, 2025. Titled Overcoming Obstacles, it saw the four remaining chefs — Emily Brubaker, Zain Ismail, Jake Lawler, and Lee Frank — put their best foot forward to outperform one another and secure a spot in the finale. While each gave it their all, Chefs Emily, Lee, and Zain made it to the final three of the cooking competition.

On the other hand, Chef Jake failed to impress the judges with his dishes. Consequently, he was asked to pack his knives and go home.

In the first challenge to qualify for the finale, the chefs had to create two courses in 60 minutes. The Yes, Chef! judges intensified the competition by welcoming the eliminated contestants back into the kitchen. While some acted as the chefs' assistants, others joined Martha Stewart and José Andrés at the judging panel.

Chef Emily became the first participant to advance to the finale by winning the MVC (Most Valuable Chef) title in the first round of competition, leaving Chefs Jake, Lee, and Zain to battle it out in a one-hour cook-off involving Alaskan king crabs. While Lee and Zain highlighted the key ingredient, the crab, in their dishes, Jake failed to do the same, resulting in his elimination.

Consequently, Chefs Lee and Zain joined Emily as the finalists of Yes, Chef!

What dishes did Yes, Chef! finalists Lee, Zain, and Emily prepare in episode 9?

In the first round, called Grow With the Flow, the chefs were challenged with creating a two-course meal in 60 minutes. Four eliminated chefs teamed up with the existing contestants, while Chef T, Chef Peter Richardson, and Chef Michelle Francis joined the judges as critics.

Evictee Christopher Morales was paired with Lee as his sous chef. They were given the Indian cuisine, and they presented the judges with a spiced cauliflower soup with Madras curry and seared scallops as their first course. For the second course, they made chicken leg and thigh, chickpea stew, and peach yogurt chutney.

Zain, paired with sous chef Julia Chetobar, was challenged with the Japanese cuisine. She cooked crispy rice with spicy tuna and watermelon radish as her first course, and miso salmon with Japanese sweet potato puree as her second course.

Chef Emily and her sous chef, Ronny Miranda, were tasked with Creole cuisine. The Yes, Chef! alums presented the judges with a fried frog leg with Cajun remoulade in the first course, and in the second, they prepared crawfish and andouille gumbo with okra.

After reviewing all dishes, Emily was declared the MVC, as she earned her spot in the finale.

The remaining Yes, Chef! contestants entered the one-hour cook-off, where they had to cook using Alaskan king crabs that were still alive. Emily was allowed to help two chefs in their cooking, and she chose to assist Zain and Lee.

As the round concluded, Chef Lee presented the panelists with four dishes: a buttered crab with black truffle aioli, Alaskan king crab tempura on fresh corn grits, crab bisque, creme fraiche, meye lemon zest and chives, and king crab roll with buttered brioche.

On the other hand, Chef Zain presented the Yes, Chef! experts with a king crab ceviche with sweet chilies and tortilla chips, and a saffron pasta with brown butter poached king crab. While tasting her dishes, José said:

"The crab here, it speaks."

Meanwhile, Martha complimented her pasta-making abilities, calling the saffron pasta "tender and flavorful." On the contrary, Chef Jake failed to meet the judges' expectations. As a result, Chefs Lee and Zain secured their spots in the finale, while Jake was sent packing.

Yes, Chef! episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

