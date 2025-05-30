I was disappointed to see Chef Ronny remain silent when Chef Katsuji hoarded all the eggs on Yes, Chef!

NBC's Yes, Chef! is a unique culinary competition that aims to take the participating chefs on a journey of evolution, in which they learn to overcome their struggles and evolve into a better version of themselves. From a lack of confidence to overconfidence and anger issues, the contestants have many hurdles to overcome.

However, with the intensity of the competition, it was not an easy feat to make personal amends or keep a composed mindset. In episode 3 of Yes, Chef!, Chef Ronny faced one of his biggest challenges: leading. He was appointed the captain of the Blue Team and was responsible for leading his team to victory despite the issues created by their opponents.

Ronny not only failed to lead his team but also remained silent when Chef Katsuji from the Green Team hoarded all the eggs from the kitchen, leaving the Blue Team with none. It was a shame because most of the dishes on the Blue Team centered on eggs. When they looked at Ronny for help, since he was their captain, he remained silent.

I was disappointed to see him not intervene or at least try to take a stance for his teammates. Since leadership was his weakness, and he had participated in the show to work on it, I believe he could have utilized the challenge to achieve that. Ronny could have stepped up for his team and proven that they had not made a mistake by choosing him as their captain.

However, he did not. The Yes, Chef! star refused to break out of his shell, allowing Katsuji to continue with his madness. In my opinion, the least Ronny could have done was speak out, if he could not find a solution or convince Katsuji to share the eggs. That was the duty of a captain, and Ronny failed to meet expectations.

Ronny's lack of confidence allowed the opposition to win the challenge in episode 3 of Yes, Chef!

At the start of episode 3 of Yes, Chef!, while explaining the day's challenge to the contestants, judge Martha Stewart stated that they had to divide themselves into two teams and choose a captain, who would then assign a mystery Golden Box to each team member, which would have a corresponding degree of difficulty.

Each box would contain a technique, ranging from foam to making fresh pasta, and a set number of diners.

"The tougher the box, the more number of people you will have to feed," José Andrés explained.

With 45 minutes to prepare their dishes, the Yes, Chef! contestants aimed to present their best foot forward. However, as soon as the challenge started, Katsuji headed to the pantry and hoarded all the trays of eggs. It immediately became an issue for the members of the Blue Team because almost all of their dishes depended on eggs, including pasta, consomme, gnocchi, and more.

Chef Emily asked Katsuji for some eggs, but he bluntly refused to share any. Michelle was frustrated by the condition of her team, surprised by the lack of communication among them. At a time of crisis like this, I believe the captain should step in, take responsibility, and come up with a different plan. However, Ronny failed to meet the expectations.

His lack of confidence not only painted him as a poor leader but also jeopardized his team's chances of winning the challenge. What was worse was that the Yes, Chef! star asked Michelle if she knew how to make pasta without eggs.

Ronny, who had planned to make fresh pasta, found himself in a predicament with no eggs on his counter. Instead of asking Katsuji or at least holding him accountable, he asked Michelle if she knew how to make pasta without the eggs. It shows how Ronny had already accepted his fate and refused to put up a fight. It does not surprise me that a headless team lost the challenge.

"Ronny's not saying anything about the eggs. He's gonna have to get over his insecurity real quick," Michelle said.

It was Michelle who stepped up and asked the opponents for some eggs. Even though her request was declined, it showed her willingness to fight and not give up when faced with a crisis. Ronny's decision to stand on the sidelines and observe made me question his skills as a professor at the Culinary Institute of America.

In my opinion, leadership and communication are crucial traits every chef must possess, as running a kitchen requires teamwork. No chef can run a restaurant themselves. However, Ronny's lack of confidence made me not only question his skills but also second-guess what he taught the young chefs at the Institute.

In contrast, Zain, the captain of the opposing team, defended Katsuji's gameplay, despite acknowledging it was "dirty." She refused to let anyone have his eggs, justifying his decision to anyone who protested. Zain proved to be a better leader than Ronny. The Yes, Chef! alum had one goal in mind: her team's victory.

It was precisely the mindset Ronny needed to lead his team to victory. However, he did not, and as a result, his team lost.

Stream Yes, Chef! episodes on Peacock.

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More