Do you also think Peter Richardson should have been removed from Yes, Chef! after his meltdown?

Yes, Chef! season 1 aired episode 5 this week, which saw one contestant leave the show without any explanation, while another was eliminated after presenting the least impressive dish. Although Peter Richardson was eliminated at the end of the latest episode, I believe the contestant's behavior during the episode should have resulted in his immediate removal from it.

During the episode, Peter couldn't find semolina flour to make pasta and revealed that he didn't know how to work with any other kind of flour. While the lack of skills was not the problem, his behavior when things didn't go his way was a huge red flag, if you ask me.

When he couldn't find the flour he needed, he started being rude to the other contestants who tried to help him and went as far as saying another chef must have been "blind." Moreover, he threw a tray of eggs in the dustbin and wasted a perfectly usable ingredient. He also started banging things on counters and slamming doors as he snapped.

While he was eliminated in episode 5, I believe he should have been removed immediately after the challenge, as it sends the wrong message to the audience that watches the show. Not only does it malign the temperament of chefs, but it also normalized throwing tantrums when things don't go your way.

The chefs who were picked to be a part of the lineup on Yes, Chef! were nominated by those who knew them personally. They knew their culinary skills were top-notch, but were also aware of the personality problems that could hamper their growth, which is why they were nominated.

The NBC show aimed to help these chefs grow by not only helping them improve their skills but also changing their problematic attitudes and personality traits to make them better chefs. Considering this, I wholeheartedly believe the crew should consist of either a mental health professional or an expert who has experience de-escalating such heated situations.

"That boy is gonna have an aneurysm"— Chef Ronny comments on Chef Peter Richardson's meltdown in Yes, Chef! season 1 episode 5

During Monday's episode of Yes, Chef! season 1, the contestants skipped the team challenge and dived into the individual cooking challenge. As part of the task, they had to create individual dishes that the group would consume together in a family-style setting. Moreover, along with the mentors, the contestants also gave feedback to each other on how they did in the task.

However, in the 90 minutes that they were allotted, Chef Peter Richardson wanted to make homemade pasta but couldn't find semolina flour. He told the cameras that he had only made pasta using semolina flour and eggs in the past and didn't know how to make it with normal flour.

Despite the other cast members trying to help him locate it, the Yes, Chef! participant couldn't find the ingredient he wanted and had a meltdown. It started with him screaming at the other contestants and also the crew, and his behavior didn't go unnoticed.

"That boy is gonna have an aneurysm," Chef Ronny said seeing Peter's behavior.

Peter went into the freezer and screamed for a few minutes while trying to regain his composure, however, he was still angry. Eventually, the Yes, Chef! season 1 cast member used store-bought pasta for his Duck Confit Pasta and Kohlrabi Asparagus.

Chris Morales criticized him for using store-bought ingredients, while Lee Frank felt his pasta was dry. Even Chef Zain gave him negative feedback as they didn't like the sauce.

Peter and Chris were sent into the cookoff during which they had to make an egg dish in 30 minutes. Peter's Deviled Eggs with Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Paprika, and Caviar did not measure up to Chris's Egg Pasta Ravialo with Quail egg, Brown Butter Sauce, and Truffles, and was eliminated from Yes, Chef! season 1.

Epsiodes of Yes, Chef! season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.

