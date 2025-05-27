“Slight personality disorders”—Yes, Chef! star Martha Stewart comments on the contestants of the show 

Yes, Chef! premiered on April 28, 2025, with its very first season. The episode saw Martha Stewart and José Andrés guiding the competitors and judging their dishes. José appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 29, after the show premiered on NBC.

During his interview, Martha Stewart made a surprise appearance and said she came there because she was in the building. Like José, Jimmy asked her how she would describe Yes, Chef!, to which she said:

"A show of 12 accomplished chefs with slight personality disorders."

Further in the interview, José also talked about the time he sent food to space and demonstrated an apparatus that was designed for the astronauts to cook food in space.

What Martha Stewart said about Yes, Chef! on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

After Martha said that the contestants of the show had slight personality disorders, José agreed and replied that they had issues like all humans. Jimmy mentioned that one of the chefs on board had anger issues, which made for very interesting television.

"They can't get along with anybody, they don't cooperate," said Martha.

Marthaadded that these chefs would not work with each other. José stated that every day, these chefs got better with each other. He then asked Jimmy and the viewers to imagine his situation, which he described as a Forrest Gump movie. He explained that he came to America 33-34 years ago, with his accent. Martha chimed in, joking nobody would understand it.

She added that she was José's grammarian on the show and mentioned that he was a very good mentor. José joked that she was his grammarian for free and told Jimmy that Martha was full of energy while on the sets of Yes, Chef!. He further mentioned that Martha wanted to go to multiple restaurants while they were shooting in Toronto.

He also shared that Martha liked going to cocktail places, and the heavy filming schedule the day after wouldn't dampen her spirits. Martha emphasized she just had to taste the Japanese and Mexican chef's cuisines as they were in Toronto. Jimmy agreed with Martha's cravings.

"A Spanish paella"—Yes, Chef! star José Andrés revealed how he sent food to the astronauts in space

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host discussed how José had sent food to space. José shared the story behind it, stating that he was working for a company called Axiom, which was sending people to the space station. At the time, an American-Spanish astronaut named Lopéz Alégria asked him if he wanted to send food to space to feed all the astronauts up there.

"I got my chance, I did a Spanish paella," José added.

He also stated that he was able to feed all the astronauts Spanish food, including almonds from Spain, and Iberico ham, which he deemed the best ham in the world. He said that was the reason why the astronauts didn't want to come back to Earth from space. They were so happy up there.

José then spoke about Jim Sears, a space engineer, who came up with the first kitchen in which the astronauts would be able to cook in zero gravity of the space station, the Moon, and Mars. He gave José two prototypes of the centrifuge apparatus they were trying to use in space.

He then recalled that they tested brownies, macaroni and cheese, jambalaya, and Spanish omelette. This was where Jimmy brought out the centrifuge machine they were using to cook food in space and showed the viewers how it had created a Spanish omelette.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.

