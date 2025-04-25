Yes, Chef!: Release date, trailer, and what to expect

Yes, Chef! NBC's new cooking show, from the creators of Top Chef will be releasing this week. The show takes 12 nominated chefs to compete in culinary contests while overcoming personal problems. Yes, Chef! will debut on NBC on April 28, 2025.

The contestants will be mentored by Emmy Award-winning chefs, José Andrés and Martha Stewart. The co-hosts and judges for Yes, Chef! will be our guides as the twelve chefs vie for success in the kitchen and personal development. Ultimately, a $250,000 grand prize will be awarded to the winning chef.

The number of episodes has not been specified yet, but they will release every Monday on NBC and will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Yes, Chef! release dates and times

Yes, Chef! will premiere on Monday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, after a new episode of The Voice.

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern Time (ET) 10:00 PM April 28, 2025 Central Time (CT) 9:00 PM April 28, 2025 Pacific Time (PT) 10:00 PM April 28, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 3:00 AM April 29, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 4:00 AM April 29, 2025 Australia (AEST) 12:00 PM April 29, 2025

Watch things heat up in the kitchen in the official trailer below!

The 12 extremely experienced chefs have been nominated by their bosses, coworkers, acquaintances, and even family members face the ultimate challenge. These rising stars all have inherent talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuse are preventing them from attaining their true potential.

"For far too long, the pressure of the kitchen has been an excuse for out-of-control behavior." Martha says, in the trailer.

José, her co-host, agrees, saying, "That kind of behavior doesn't make a great chef. It holds them back." José and Martha will lead the chefs through a series of hard culinary challenges each week, using comedy and tough love to test and overcome their personal concerns. To advance in this challenge, the chefs must demonstrate both culinary skills and the proper mindset.

Each episode consists of two tasks, the first of which is the Main Challenge, a team exercise designed to put their leadership abilities to the test. José and Martha will choose the winning team, and one chef from each team will be named the episode's Most Valuable Chef (MVC).

The MVC will then compete in the cook-off and be given a critical decision to make in the task that will determine who is removed from the competition that week. The chefs must demonstrate their ability to remain calm and collaborative as the competition heats up.

Martha and José guide the chefs together, reminding them of the prize money at stake

Martha is a home and lifestyle expert who has been sharing her culinary and hospitality advice on television for three decades. She developed Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, wrote books, and presented several television shows. In 2024, her life was revisited in the blockbuster Netflix documentary "Martha."

José is a chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian who has received numerous James Beard Awards. He started World Central Kitchen, a foundation that delivers meals to individuals affected by natural disasters. He also has 30 restaurants open all around the world.

Meet the chefs

The 12 chefs competing on Yes, Chef! to improve both their talents and tempers under Martha and José's meticulous instruction include:

Emily Brubaker from Carlsbad, California Julia Chebotar from New York City, NY Michelle Francis from Santa Monica, California. Lee Frank from South Berwick, Maine. Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire from Bristol, Virginia Zain Ismail from Los Angeles, California Jake Lawler from Madison, Wisconsin Ronny Miranda from Oakland, California Christopher Morales from Melbourne, Florida Petrina Peart from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Peter Richardson from Islip Terrace, NY. Katsuji Tanabe from Raleigh, NC.

The eventual winner must not only establish that they can make the best food, but also display personal growth and improvement. The candidates will try to develop this shift, with Martha and José guiding them through tasks that test their capacity to keep a healthy and positive mindset.

Yes, Chef! premieres Monday, April 28, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available on Peacock the following day.

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More