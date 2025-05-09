Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen season 22 episode 9 recap: Two Cheftestants face sets of challenges to secure a spot in the competition

On May 8, two chefs returned for the Last Chance Kitchen finale, vying for an opportunity to re-enter Top Chef: Destination Canada. Cesar Murillo, the most recent elimination, faced off against Katianna Hong, who had already defeated three chefs in previous rounds.

The Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen episode followed a best-of-three format, with the winner securing a spot back in the main competition. Across three rounds—featuring unique cooking conditions and a final open-format challenge—the chefs aimed to prove their technical skills and adaptability under time constraints.

Finale overview of the Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Round one: Director-chef challenge

The first challenge required the chefs to act as directors, instructing previously eliminated contestants—selected as their “stunt doubles”—to execute dishes without touching the ingredients themselves. Cesar selected Corwin Hemming, while Katianna chose Kat Turner. Tom Colicchio explained:

"You will be the director. They will do all the cooking… They can't use their voice. In fact, the only thing they can say is, 'Yes, Chef,' or 'No, Chef.'"

Cesar's dish featured soup elements with mushroom and pear notes, while Katianna’s offered burrata with fried Brussels sprouts and kimchi. Colicchio said Cesar's dish was “really, really smooth” but noted some “bitter” bits. Katianna's dish was described as “rich,” with a request for “more acid.” Cesar won round one, placing Katianna in a must-win position for round two.

"So, it's close. But the winner of this challenge...Cesar," Tom announced.

Round two: One-bite blind tasting

In the second round, Colicchio challenged the chefs to prepare a single bite showcasing flavor and technique. He judged the dishes blind and would only return after the 30-minute timer ended. One plate featured seared tuna, while the other offered a cream puff with contrasting flavors.

Colicchio evaluated the tuna as “nicely seared” but stated it “could have been seasoned more.” He described the cream puff as “really salty, but it’s sweet at the same time.” Ultimately, the tuna bite was declared the winner, with Colicchio revealing it was made by Katianna. This tied the score at 1–1, leading to a final round to determine who would return.

After winning the second challenge, Katiana said in a confessional:

"I'm still alive. That's awesome. If I could just take one more, I'm back in the competition."

Round three: Open dish challenge

The third and final challenge gave each chef 20 minutes to create a fully composed dish of their choice, with no limitations imposed. Cesar prepared zucchini spirals with tomatillo salsa and blueberry elements. Katianna presented a potato and cauliflower soup with roasted cauliflower and raisins.

Colicchio described Katianna’s soup as “a little on the thick side” and said it “needs a little more seasoning.” Regarding Cesar’s dish, he noted that while “the sauce” lacked expected heat, “the zucchini is nicely cooked” and “the blueberries add some sweetness and tartness at the same time.”

After tasting both dishes, Colicchio made the final call:

“Katiana, I like your dish. Cesar’s is better. Cesar’s going through.”

Final verdict after three rounds

Cesar Murillo secured victory in two out of three rounds and has officially returned to Top Chef: Destination Canada. Katianna, despite three prior wins in Last Chance Kitchen, was eliminated from the competition. The result reintroduces Cesar into the main cast, giving him another opportunity to compete for the Top Chef title and the $250,000 prize.

New episodes of Top Chef air every Thursday at 9 PM ET on Bravo, with streaming available on Peacock.

