"100% Remission" — Top Chef alum Shirley Chung shares cancer-free update and celebrates new chapter after stage 4 diagnosis

Nearly a year after first disclosing her diagnosis, Top Chef alum Shirley Chung has provided an update on her health. In May 2024, Chung was diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue. On May 8, 2025, she confirmed that recent tests show no signs of cancer.

“I just completed my 6 month scans, I can proudly say, no cancer cell was detected in my body, I am in 100% Remission!!” she wrote on Instagram.

As she continues healing, Chung shared plans to resume normal life while staying under observation for the next two years.

Top Chef alum Shirley Chung confirms remission after stage 4 tongue cancer diagnosis

Treatment began after aggressive tumor growth

Chung first noticed symptoms in May 2024, and within days, her condition became serious. The Top Chef alum explained,

“The tumor was hidden on the bottom left of my tongue, and it was progressing so aggressively that in less than 1 week of the diagnosis, it took over almost my entire tongue.”

As a chef, removing her entire tongue wasn’t an option. Chung said, “100% removal of my tongue was not an option for me as a chef.” After her diagnosis, she moved to Chicago for treatment at the University of Chicago with Dr. Vokes and Dr. Juloori, where she began chemotherapy and radiation.

"I completed 9 weeks, 27 chemos, then 10 weeks 50 radiation and 24 hour chemo drip,” she stated.

Following her initial therapy, her medical team observed significant progress. The initial scans conducted after three months indicated that 98% of the cancer had been eliminated, leaving only two of her left lymph nodes with cancer cells. She emphasized the need for ongoing monitoring.

Remission confirmed and ongoing recovery

Chung’s most recent health update marks a significant milestone. She announced that her body currently shows no evidence of cancer. Although the scans are clear, she acknowledged that full recovery will take time.

“I am still healing, learning to speak again and started to have solid food 2 meals a day,” Chung wrote.

She also noted that regular testing will remain part of her health routine for the next two years. The Top Chef alum noted,

“Dr Vokes said I need to continue to get tests and scans for 2 years, then I will be officially cured.”

She referred to this phase as "Shirley Chung 2.0," describing her progress and future goals following treatment. She expressed excitement about her recovery, saying she "can't wait to get back to life!"

Gratitude and future advocacy

Chung also used the update to thank those who supported her during treatment. The Top Chef alum shared,

“In my cancer journey, so many of you reaching out, checking on me, digging me out when I was depressed...Your love, your prayers, your support carried me forward, helped me heal, helped me always see the light.”

As she recovers, she plans to share more about her experience to assist others going through similar challenges.

“I will share details of my fighting journey in the next few weeks, and I hope it will help other cancer warriors, it’s time for me to pay it forward,” Chung wrote.

Top Chef airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

