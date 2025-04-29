“Do you want to know a secret?” – Yes, Chef! star Martha Stewart reveals her shocking eating habit to Kelly Clarkson

Martha Stewart, the iconic lifestyle expert and co-host of NBC’s new competition show Yes, Chef!, surprised viewers with a shocking revelation during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, April 28. Joined by her Yes, Chef! co-star José Andrés, Stewart leaned in toward Kelly Clarkson and said,

“Do you want to know a secret? I’ve never ordered in.”

The confession left Clarkson visibly shocked as they discussed the meals they enjoyed during the filming of Yes, Chef! in Toronto. Stewart, 83, and Andrés, 55, are the faces of Yes, Chef!, a new series that follows 12 professional chefs nominated by their peers and mentors, competing while confronting personal challenges.

Yes, Chef! made its debut on Monday night at 10/9c on NBC, bringing Stewart’s high standards and Andrés’ humor together in a show that demands both culinary skill and teamwork.

While promoting Yes, Chef! on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 28, Martha Stewart disclosed to host Kelly Clarkson that she had never once ordered takeout. Stewart, who is also known for her work with Uber Eats, left both Clarkson, 43, and Andrés, 55, stunned.

Clarkson reacted with visible surprise, asking, “Are you kidding me?” Stewart assured her, “My daughter will vouch for me,” confirming her lifetime avoidance of delivery food. Clarkson pushed further, questioning,

“You’ve never been like, 'It’s a Taco Bell night. We’re just doing it'?”

Stewart shook her head firmly. Andrés, equally shocked, exclaimed, “Martha! Oh my God.” Stewart explained her alternative, stating, “So I will go out, or I will not eat.” Andrés, trying to process the confession, challenged the public, saying,

“Prove it! People of America, if you have a photo of Martha Stewart ordering in we want to see it! We demand an investigation!”

Clarkson humorously added, “Not a doggy bag. We want to see it.” The audience laughed as Andrés told Stewart, “You’re so pure,” prompting Stewart to jokingly repeat, “I’m so pure.”

In a playful moment, Andrés got down on one knee, telling Stewart, “We don’t deserve you, Martha,” while Stewart clasped her hands and looked upward in a prayer pose. Clarkson, wiping tears from laughter, wrapped up the moment saying,

“Don’t you worry. I’ve ordered enough for the both of us.”

Stewart’s unexpected admission came shortly after she starred in an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial alongside Charli XCX and Matthew McConaughey.

The structure of Yes, Chef! is built to test more than just cooking skills. Stewart stressed that winning in their kitchen requires more than making good food; it also demands strong teamwork. The show sets Stewart up as a tough, disciplined leader, while Andrés brings a lighter, more encouraging presence to the competition.

“For far too long, the pressure of the kitchen has been an excuse for out-of-control behavior,”

Stewart said in the promotional material.

“We've gathered 12 professional chefs, each with one thing standing in their way: themselves,”

Andrés added his own perspective.

More about Yes, Chef!

The competition structure features a Main Challenge focused on team leadership, followed by a cook-off where the episode’s Most Valuable Chef (MVC) earns a major decision-making role that impacts the elimination outcome. The ultimate prize for the chef who excels both in cooking and collaboration is a $250,000 grand prize, sponsored by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.

The show marks a new partnership between Stewart and Andrés, who had known of each other for years but developed a deeper working relationship through this series. Speaking to People magazine in April 2025, Martha Stewart praised Andrés' humanitarian work, while Andrés admired Stewart’s sharp wit and ability to deliver tough feedback with charm.

The show airs Monday nights on NBC and is available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

