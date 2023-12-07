Yes, Chef! Christmas on Lifetime: Full cast list

Yes, Chef! Christmas is an upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie perfect for this festive season. Starring Tia Mowry and Buddy Valastro, it follows a culinary instructor, Alicia, who decides to compete in an annual cooking competition.

While challenging herself to reach new heights and sharpen her kitchen skills, she also stumbles upon a hidden family secret. Directed by Max McGuire, Yes, Chef! Christmas is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, December 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime channel.

Yes, Chef! Christmas cast list

The official synopsis for Yes, Chef! Christmas reads as follows,

"Alicia Gellar (Tia Mowry) is a culinary school instructor who has put both her true career aspirations and personal life on the back burner. But this holiday season, fate is on her side. She is invited to compete in the city's annual Kringle Cook-Off and learns a family secret that could change everything and be the big break she needs to become a respected chef like her former boss Bobby (Buddy Valastro)."

It continues,

"There to mentor her through the competition is the fiery chef and Kringle protégé, Logan (Luke Humphrey), who Alicia builds a real connection with, despite their rocky start. But can Alicia win the cook-off and prove to herself that she is the capable head chef that Logan believes her to be? And will she be accepted by the Kringles if she shares the truth with them? She will have to put it all on the line to find out."

Lifetime has also revealed the trailer and cast list for the Yes, Chef! Christmas.

Tia Mowry

Expand Tweet

Tia Mowry is an American actor who gained recognition for starring along with her twin sister Tamera, in the 90s sitcom Sister, Sister. The duo also starred together in the fantasy comedy film Seventeen Again (2000), voiced the LaBelle sisters in the animated series Detention (1999–2000), and starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches (2005) and its sequel, Twitches Too (2007). They also have a reality series together, Tia & Tamera, which aired from 2011 to 2013.

Tia Mowry has also starred as Melanie Barnett in the comedy-drama, The Game, as Cocoa McKellan in Family Reunion, and as Stephanie Phillips in Instant Mom. Her Christmas features include A Gingerbread Romance, Miracle in Motor City, and A Very Vintage Christmas. She will be featured in the lead role as cooking instructor Alicia in the upcoming Lifetime movie.

Buddy Valastro

Expand Tweet

Buddy Valastro is an Italian-American baker and reality television personality who is also the owner of the famous Carlo's Bakery and the face of Buddy V's Ristorante.

He has starred in and hosted reality television series like Cake Boss, Next Great Baker (2010), Kitchen Boss (2011), Buddy's Bakery Rescue (2013), Bake You Rich (2013), Bakery Boss (2013), Buddy vs. Duff (2019), Buddy vs. Christmas (2020) Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty (2023-present) and Legends of The Fork (2023-present).

The renowned celebrity baker will himself star in Yes, Chef! Christmas as Bobby, Alicia's former boss.

Luke Humphrey

Luke Humphrey is an American-Canadian actor who is known for his role as John Wayne Bobbitt in the television film I Was Lorena Bobbitt, which won him the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor in a Television Film or Miniseries at the 10th Canadian Screen Awards in 2022. He has also appeared in episodes of See and Tiny Pretty Things and has also been featured in Priscilla. Humphrey will star as Alicia's mentor in the upcoming holiday movie.

Catch Yes, Chef! Christmas on Lifetime on December 10.