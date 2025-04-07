Yes, Chef! announces first season: Hosts, contestants, premiere date, and more to know

NBC is set to release a bold new cooking competition series, Yes, Chef! Set for a premiere date of April 28, 2025, the cooking competition TV show will be co-hosted by two of the culinary world’s greatest icons— businesswoman and entertaining idol Martha Stewart, and celebrated chef, restaurateur, and founder of the World Central Kitchen, José Andrés.

Ad

Notably, Yes, Chef! is produced and created by Magical Elves Productions, the Emmy Award-winning production company behind the American reality competition television series, Top Chef, which premiered on Bravo in 2006.

On March 21, 2025, NBC Entertainment shared the first look of the cooking show across its social media platforms. Sharing a video on Instagram, the network wrote:

“if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, according to Food & Wine, NBC, in a press release, said:

“Yes, Chef!” blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle.”

From the contestants to the winning prize, here's everything to know about the series before it premieres.

Here’s everything to know about the first season of NBC’s Yes, Chef!: Hosts, contestants, and more

1) Hosts

Ad

The cooking series, Yes, Chef!, is co-hosted by two contemporary food scene stalwarts: American icon, self-made billionaire, and lifestyle mogul, Martha Stewart, who cemented her role through hosting Martha Stewart Living and The Martha Stewart Show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Resaurateur and humanitarian chef José Andrés, who is also the founder of World Central Kitchen and owns more than 30 restaurants worldwide, will be hosting alongside Stewart. Notably, both have published multiple cookbooks as well as won Emmy Awards for their work on television.

2) Contestants

The chefs competing on the first season were nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and family. These contestants were put through the ultimate test, not only for their culinary talents but also due to personal issues, including stubbornness, egos, intensity, short tempers, and more that hindered their full potential.

Ad

The 12 highly skilled chefs who will be on the cooking show include:

Emily Brubaker from Carlsbad, CA

Julia Chebotar from New York City, NY

Michelle Francis from Santa Monica, CA

Lee Frank from South Berwick, ME

Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire from Bristol, VA

Zain Ismail from Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler from Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda from Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales from Melbourne, FL

Petrina Peart from Cheyenne, WY

Peter Richardson from Islip Terrace, NY

Katsuji Tanabe from Raleigh, NC

3) Premiere date

Ad

Yes, Chef! is set to premiere on April 28, 2025. A new episode will be released every Monday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the NBC network. The episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

4) Winning prize

The first 12 contestants will be vying for the grand prize of $250,000, under tough competition and the guidance of Martha and José. This ultimate prize is provided by the granola brand Purely Elizabeth.

Ad

The press release adds:

“With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.”

Ad

The upcoming show, Yes, Chef!, is executive produced by Casey Kriley, Jimmy Fox, Jo Sharon, Kevin Lee, Doneen Arquines, Paul Storck, and Richard Wolffe. Hosts José Andrés and Martha Stewart also serve as executive producers. Magical Elves and Religion of Sports are producing the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for Hollywood and world cinema, 90s artists, and newspapers and magazines, propelled her towards content writing.



With about a cumulative experience of around three years, her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she co-hosted a program with restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More