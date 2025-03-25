5 celebrity cookbooks you probably didn’t know existed

Many Hollywood A-listers have a passion for cooking alongside their acting careers. Some share cherished family recipes, while others inspire fans with their culinary skills.

Ad

As cooking meals at home has become a mode of escape for many, celebrities have gone the extra mile to release cookbooks enriched with their favorite and healthy recipes. So, let’s take a look at five celebrity cookbooks that might have gone unnoticed.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author’s opinion.

From Snoop Dogg to Reese Witherspoon: Exploring five celebrity cookbooks you may not know about

1) Snoop Dogg

Ad

"From Crook To Cook" (Image via @SnoopDogg/X)

American rapper Snoop Dogg might be known as one of the most influential rappers of all time, but he has also made his foray into the world of cookbooks. The 53-year-old Grammy-winning artist released his very own book titled From Crook To Cook in 2018.

Ad

Featuring 50 unique recipes including fan-favorites baked mac and cheese and fried bologna sandwiches, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen was co-authored by Martha Stewart and Ryan Ford.

Reportedly, the rapper first pivoted to cookery through his friendship with celebrity chef Martha Stewart through his appearance on the American variety show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party in 2016.

2) Reese Witherspoon

Expand Tweet

Ad

American actress and film producer Reese Witherspoon shared with her fans a piece of her childhood in Louisiana through her cookbook in 2018. Titled, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits, the book is based on her family traditions.

The Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur in her book shares recipes, entertaining tips, and personal stories about her life in the South. Notably, the title of the book was derived from Reese Witherspoon's Grandma, Dorothea's way of calling southern women a combination of beauty and strength – "Whiskey in a Teacup".

Ad

3) Stanley Tucci

"What I Ate in One Year" (Image via Stanley Tucci/Facebook)

The Hunger Games actor Stanley Tucci is not new to the culinary world. The 64-year-old Hollywood star has honored his Italian heritage with the release of more than one book.

Ad

His first cookbook The Tucci Cookbook, released in October 2012 is loaded with nearly 200 recipes. The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Family his second work came out in October 2014 and was co-authored by his wife, Felicity Blunt.

Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci has also written two more books about food including the 2021 release Taste: My Life Through Food and the latest What I Ate in One Year in 2024. Known for his love for Italian cuisine, the actor also often shares unique recipes with fans on the social media platform Instagram.

Ad

4) Pamela Anderson

Ad

In October 2024, Pamela Anderson released her first cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart. The plant-based book features 80 cherished recipes and memories from her childhood on Vancouver Island. It was a housewarming gift for her sons and their girlfriends.

5) Gwyneth Paltrow

Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow has authored a total of six food books which feature a range of healthy, family-friendly, and travel-inspired recipes. The Iron Man actress shared memories of cooking with her father with family-friendly meals in My Father's Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness in 2011.

She also authored Notes from my Kitchen Table which was released in 2011, 2013 released It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great, It's All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook in 2016, and The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal in 2019.

Ad

Notably, her first book was released in 2008. Titled Spain…A Culinary Road Trip, it was co-written by superstar chef Mario Batali.

Celebrity cookbooks, filled with personal stories and family recipes, show that the rich and famous enjoy cooking and can make valuable contributions to the culinary world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback