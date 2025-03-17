How to make Stanley Tucci's Italian Sandwich? Recipe explored

Known as a character actor, Stanley Tucci Jr. has been serving some great recipes on the internet. In recent years, the American actor and author has evolved as a culinary genius, making a big name for himself in the cooking world as he has in Hollywood.

Ad

Besides writing multiple cookbooks and food-related memoirs, the New York-born actor who is of Italian descent has been sharing his love for Italian cuisine with his fans on the social media platform Instagram.

While Stanley Tucci Jr. has been adventurous with his cooking skills on the internet, his recently shared Italian Sandwich recipe is perhaps the simplest to make at home.

Stanley Tucci's Italian Sandwich: Recipe explored

On February 1, 2025, Stanley Tucci who is known for hosting the CNN Italian food and travel TV show, ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’, shared a video of him making a simple Italian toastie. Notably, the series has won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Ad

Sharing the video of making the simple six-ingredient Italian sandwich on Instagram with his 5.3 million fans, the 64-year-old actor captioned the post:

“In the colder months of the year I think it’s important to eat a lot of sandwiches, this is one of my favourites. Prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt, olive oil.”

Ad

Calling it a “toastie” – the British word for a toasted sandwich – Tucci shared in the video that his sandwich uses a few select ingredients. The actor emphasizes using “fresh” ingredients for a flavorful result.

Ingredients for Stanley Tucci's Italian Sandwich

Bread

Prosciutto cotto (Italian ham)

Fresh mozzarella

Tomato

Basil

Salt to taste

Olive oil

Butter

Steps to prepare Stanley Tucci's Italian Sandwich

1) Prepping the ingredients

To make the Italian toastie, one can start with prepping the ingredients. Assemble Italian ingredients including bread, tomato, Prosciutto cotto – Italian ham, mozzarella, basil, salt, and olive oil.

Ad

Once the ingredients are together, it is advised to slice bread, tomato, Italian ham, and mozzarella.

2) Assembling the sandwich

On a plate, place a slice of bread and layer it with slices of Italian ham Prosciutto cotto, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, fresh basil leaves, and sprinkle salt to taste. To finish, close the sandwich with another slice of bread.

In the video, the actor doesn’t note the type of bread. They are seen as evenly cut and flat. So, one can use any bread of their liking.

Ad

3) Ready to toast

Once the sandwich is assembled, place a skillet/ pan on the stove. When the skillet is heated, drizzle some olive oil and place the sandwich. Toast it on both sides while turning the sandwich multiple times as it cooks

In the video, the Hollywood actor is seen using pre-cast iron grill weights to press the sandwich against the pan. Meanwhile, adding a little butter to the pan will result in a richer and crispier toastie.

Ad

4) Serve hot

Once the toastie looks gooey on the inside and golden brown on the outside, one can cut it in half and enjoy the sandwich while it's still hot.

Stanley Tucci's Italian Sandwich can be a quick snack for those looking for an easy and tasty Italian treat. This toastie can easily be a breakfast, lunch, or a light dinner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback