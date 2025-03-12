Firehouse Subs and Hot Ones team up to release new sandwich: Availability and item details explored 

Firehouse Subs and the popular YouTube series Hot Ones have collaborated to launch two new limited edition sandwiches—Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder and the Zesty Garlic Hook. The new sandwiches come with Hot Ones sauces, and are available at select brand locations across the US from March 10, 2025.

While there is no exact end date announced, the sandwiches will only be available for a limited period, as long as supplies last. Customers can find their nearest Firehouse Subs outlet by using the store locator on the food chain's website.

More about the Firehouse Subs x Hot Ones Sandwiches

Firehouse Subs are known for meat-packed sandwiches. The new Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder and the Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder bring a spicy twist on Firehouse's Hook & Ladder sub, which features smoked turkey breast, honey ham and melted pepper jack cheese.

Speaking to Food and Wine on March 10, 2025, Sean Evans, the host of the Hot Ones YouTube series talked about this latest collaboration:

“We kind of created our own little summation of the hot ones gauntlet with it. You have your really spicy challenging sub with the spicy dill and then something that's a little first half there with the zesty garlic."

The Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder levels up Firehouse's classic Hook & Ladder sub with Hot Ones' Last Dab Dill Pickle. It is infused with the Last Dab Edition Hot Sauce made with the Carolina Reaper, one of the hottest chili peppers in the world. People who enjoy extreme spice are likely to enjoy this sub.

For those who want something milder, Firehouse has the Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder sub. It features Hot Ones' Garlic Fresno Hot Sauce, in the classic Hook & Ladder Sub.

The Garlic Fresni Hot Sauce contains roasted garlic, Fresno chillies and vinegar. The sauce has a zesty flavor that complements the smoky flavors of the Hook & Ladder sub.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is a sandwich chain founded in 1944 by former firefigters, Chris Robin Sorenson. It is now owned by Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Popeyes.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and with hundreds of locations across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Firehouse is famous for their filling, steam heated sandwiches. Some of the most popular menu items include the Hook & Ladder sub, and the Smokehouse Beef and Cheddar Brisket.

According to the brand's website, it is also known for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which aids millions of first responders through grants for lifesaving equipment and disaster relief efforts.

About Hot Ones

Hot Ones is a YouTube interview series produced by First We Feast, where celebrities eat progressively spicier chicken wings while answering questions from host Sean Evans. The show has garnered quite a following for its unique format of engaging interviews with a side of intense hot sauces, including the Last Dab sauce.

Over the years, the show has hosted several well known personalities, including Gordon Ramsay, Billie Eilish, Idris Elba and Jennifer Lawrence. Hot Ones has become a full-fledged brand, even launching their line of hot sauces and teaming up with food chains, such as this collaboration with Firehouse Subs.

