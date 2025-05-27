“What happened?”—Yes, Chef! fans react to Katsuji’s self-elimination

Yes, Chef! episode 5 was released on May 26, 2025. It saw the contestants gearing up for an individual cook-off challenge, which was different from the team cooking they were a part of in the previous episodes.

Martha and José, the judges of the show, announced that they wanted the chefs to cook, not for others or for the judges, but for each other. They were given 90 minutes to make something that would be shared among the group.

Before the competition commenced, Martha Stewart, announced that chef Katsuji had exited the show on his own. She didn't state any reason for the move, but it meant that the contestant pool was reduced to 7. Fans of Yes, Chef! wondered why Katsuji left suddenly and reacted on X.

"I only heard Martha say he had to leave. What happened?" a viewer commented.

"If Katsuji was still there he probably would have bogarted the fish eggs, too," said another.

"Anybody know why Katsuji left Yes Chef?" added a third.

"I thought it was odd that they just casually said that the most contentious chef on the show left. And that’s it. Nothing else. Maybe something happened behind the scenes," wrote another.

Some fans of Yes, Chef! questioned his decision, while others speculated on the reasons behind his departure.

"Maybe he got DOGE’d and ICE picked him up," an X user wrote.

"I hope Chef Katsuji is okay. That being said, I was really looking forward to him actually getting kicked off the show, on camera," another user wrote.

"No reason mentioned, just that he had to leave the competition," wrote another.

What happened in Yes, Chef! episode 5?

Martha and José, the judges of Yes, Chef!, wanted the contestants to know how to take criticism because they said it would help them grow. Each chef had to cook for their competitors and judge their dishes. They were also supposed to hand out a gold star to their favorite dish, and the best three chefs would receive the most stars, giving them an opportunity to decide who would go to the elimination cook-off challenge at the end of the episode.

Chef Chris Morales, who called himself an "egomaniac", put his lamb chops on fire while he was grilling them.

"Pieces are charred. My ego’s getting chiseled right now," he said.

The youngest chef on the show, Peter Richardson, also encountered difficulties with his dish. He couldn't find semolina flour for his pasta, because of which he had to use the pre-made pasta. After the chefs were done judging and assigning gold stars, Chef Jake Lawler earned four gold stars for his Pan-Seared Duck Breast With Celery Root Puree & Cauliflower Salad.

Chef Lee Frank received one star for his Grilled Hangar Steak with Spring Onion Polenta & Buttermilk Curd. Meanwhile, Chef Emily Brubaker bagged two stars for her Pan-Seared Salmon With Farro Salad, Labneh & Chermoula Vinaigrette. These three winners then decided to send Chris and Peter to the elimination cook-off.

Chris had cooked Egg Pasta Raviolo with Quail Egg, Brown Butter Sauce & Truffles, while Peter had prepared Deviled Eggs with Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Paprika & Caviar in this egg-themed challenge. The judges unanimously came to the conclusion of sending Peter home.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! come out on Mondays at 10 pm ET on NBC.

