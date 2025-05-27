Who was eliminated from Yes, Chef! episode 5? Details explored

Episode 5 of Yes, Chef! was released on May 26. It saw judges, Martha Stewart and José Andrés, pitting the contestants against each other in their first individual cook-off challenge.

Ad

They wanted the chefs to learn how to take criticism because they believed that they would learn and grow from the experience. So they gave each of them 90 minutes to make a dish they would share with the other chefs.

Each chef would judge these dishes and give their favorite dish a golden star. The three chefs to receive the highest number of gold stars would then pick two people to go to the elimination cook-off.

Ad

Trending

Chef Chris Morales and Chef Peter Richardson were the two chefs who went to the elimination cook-off. They had to cook an egg-themed dish, and after a neck-and-neck race, Chef Peter Richardson lost and was sent home.

How Chef Peter Richardson was eliminated from Yes, Chef! episode 5

In the first Yes, Chef! cook-off challenge, when the chefs were given only 90 minutes to make a dish, both Chef Peter and Chef Morales lagged behind. The former had difficulties spotting semolina flour to make his homemade pasta. He even went into the freezer to let out a few screams because he couldn't find this key ingredient. Eventually, he decided to use pre-made pasta for his dish.

Ad

Ad

He made a Duck Confit Pasta & Kohlrabi Asparagus, and was criticized for his use of pre-made pasta:

"Respectfully, at this level, homemade pasta," said Chef Morales who was also judging his dish alongside all the other contestants.

Chef Lee Frank agreed with him and pointed out that the pasta was dry and the asparagus was overcooked. His sauce was also criticized by Chef Zain Ismail, who thought it "wasn't incorporated enough" into the dish. He ended up securing zero stars.

Ad

At the end of the first round, the three chefs with the most stars were Chef Jake Lawler, who bagged four of them with his Pan-Seared Duck Breast With Celery Root Puree & Cauliflower Salad. Chef Emily Brubaker got two of them for her Pan-Seared Salmon With Farro Salad, Labneh & Chermoula Vinaigrette, and Chef Lee Frank won one for her Grilled Hangar Steak with Spring Onion Polenta & Buttermilk Curd.

These three winners voted to decide who they wanted to see in the elimination cook-off. Chef Jake, who got 5 votes because he secured four stars, gave three votes to Chef Chris Morales and two to Chef Ronny Miranda. Chef Emily gave both her votes to Chef Peter, and Chef Lee Frank gave her one vote to Chef Peter as well.

Ad

Ad

Chef Chris Morales and Chef Peter Richardson secured the highest number of votes, so they faced off in the Yes, Chef! elimination cook-off. Chef Peter made Deviled Eggs with Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Paprika & Caviar.

Judge Martha stated that she thought Peter handled the eggs roughly because they were cracked and broken while boiling. She thought his dish was "messy and very salty" and had too much lemon juice. José didn't think the same way because he liked the soft yolks and the taste of his eggs. Martha stated that deviled eggs couldn't be runny, so she decided to send him home.

Ad

Chef Peter, the youngest chef on Yes, Chef! was competing against Egg Pasta Raviolo with Quail Egg, Brown Butter Sauce & Truffles made by Chef Morales. Martha praised the dish because she liked the flavor of the sage and the use of brown butter.

However, José called out Morales for using duck eggs instead of quail eggs because they were so small he had a hard time finding them. His dish still triumphed over Peter's, so he was saved.

Ad

New episodes of Yes, Chef! come out on NBC on Mondays at 10 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More