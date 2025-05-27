"He's dangerous"— Yes, Chef! fans react to Peter Richardson's meltdown

Yes, Chef! season 1 aired a brand new episode on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10 pm ET on NBC. The episode saw the contestants compete in a solo cookoff during which they had 90 minutes to cook a family-style dish that the group would share.

However, the heat of the competition got to Chef Peter Richardson, who was unable to find semolina flour and had a meltdown.

Fans online reacted to Peter's behavior and were concerned about his presence on the show. One person wrote on X:

"Let's hope that this guy is faking this flip out session..A true chef is supposed to be able to adapt on the fly...If he acts like that over semolina..what happens if his girlfriend makes him mad..He's dangerous."

"He’s absolutely childish and ridiculous," a fan commented.

"wow, I mean… should’ve hired a therapist for this show to manage their anger," a tweet read.

Many fans of Yes, Chef! season 1 felt Peter needed professional help.

"Peter really needs some psychological help," a person wrote.

"Something about poor behavior getting rewarded doesn’t sit right with me. Three episodes is all I needed of this mess," a fan commented.

Fans of Yes, Chef! season 1 commented on Peter's elimination.

"Peter is a little b*tch. He deserved to go home," a person wrote.

"Just caught the ending... Peter going home..." a fan commented.

"Watching #NBCyeschef for the first time and it's horrible. They never stop with the music that often drowns out people talking," a tweet read.

"I don't know how to make pasta with regular flour"— Chef Peter Richardson loses his cool after not finding semolina flour in the kitchen of Yes, Chef! season 1 episode 5

In Yes, Chef! season 1 episode 5, the contestants were tasked with making individual dishes that the group was set to enjoy together in a family-style setting. As their 90-minute timer started, the chefs scattered around looking for the ingredients they needed, however, Peter Richardson could not find his choice of flour.

In a confessional, he explained that he could only make semolina egg pasta because that's how he was taught by one of his mentors. He said it was just what he knew how to do and that it was the only thing he needed.

"There is no semolina flour anywhere in this kitchen. I don't know how to make pasta with regular flour," he added.

As the Yes, Chef! cast member attempted to make paste with normal flour, but he grew frustrated as it was not working. He kept repeating that it wasn't going to work and threw his eggs in the dustbin, saying it was "all garbage."

He returned to the pantry, firmly asking the other contestants if there was any semolina flour. One of the female contestants told him where she thought it was. However, Peter had already checked that spot and told her she must be "blind."

"I get to a point of frustration where I just can't take it anymore, I just, like, snap," Peter told the cameras.

Another chef heard Peter yelling and commented on his anger level. As Peter started banging things on counters and slamming doors, Ronny said that he was going to give himself an aneurysm, while another contestant expressed being worried for the Yes, Chef! star.

The NBC reality show's contestant went into the freezer and let out several screams while his competitors heard it all.

"F*ck! F*ck! F*ck!" Peter screamed.

Fans of Yes, Chef! season 1 commented on Peter's meltdown and elimination online and were critical of him.

Tune in every Monday to watch new episodes of Yes, Chef! on NBC and stream the already aired episodes on Peacock.

