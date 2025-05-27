Yes, Chef! season 1: Who has been eliminated so far?

Through the past five episodes of Yes, Chef! season 1, the field of chefs has steadily narrowed as the competition has unfolded. Each episode has featured challenges that determine team leaders, winning teams, and Most Valuable Chefs (MVCs), followed by cook-offs that decide who leaves the kitchen.

Five chefs have been eliminated so far: Petrina Peart, Torrece “Chef T” Gregoire, Michelle Francis, Julia Chebotar, and Peter Richardson. The remaining contestants—Emily Brubaker, Lee Frank, Zain Ismail, Jake Lawler, Ronny Miranda, Christopher Morales, and Katsuji Tanabe—continue to compete for the title.

Elimination overview so far on Yes, Chef! season 1

Petrina Peart's elimination in episode 1

Petrina Peart was the first chef eliminated after the opening episode of Yes, Chef!. Following the team challenge, Michelle was named Most Valuable Chef and selected Katsuji for the final one-on-one challenge. Each chef was tasked with preparing a dish based on a selected world cuisine. Michelle chose Greek, while Katsuji chose Mexican.

Katsuji was declared the winner of the round and was given the authority to eliminate one chef. He chose Petrina, citing her earlier performance in the team round. The judges had previously stated that Petrina’s gazpacho did not meet expectations.

Torrece “Chef T” Gregoire's elimination in episode 2

Torrece “Chef T” Gregoire (Image via Instagram/@thereal.chef.t)

Chef T was eliminated in episode 2 after a cook-off between Emily and Michelle.

The Blue Team lost the group challenge, and MVP Emily picked Michelle as her opponent for a chicken dish showdown. Michelle won and got to choose who to eliminate. She chose Chef T based on team dynamics and performance.

Michelle Francis's elimination in episode 3

Michelle Francis was the third contestant to be eliminated on Yes, Chef!. After the Green Team, led by Zain, won the team challenge, Zain was named Most Valuable Chef and selected Ronny, the Blue Team leader, for the elimination round. Each chef drew a Golden Card to determine the number of ingredients required in their dishes.

Ronny was declared the winner of the head-to-head cook-off and was then responsible for eliminating one of his teammates. He chose Michelle, referencing her performance in the team challenge, specifically her consommé, as the basis for his decision.

Julia Chebotar's elimination in episode 4

Julia Chebotar (Image via Instagram/@healthchefjulia)

Julia Chebotar was eliminated during episode 4. She served as the Green Team’s captain in a challenge that concluded with a Blue Team victory. Chris and Peter were named the Most Valuable Chefs and were asked to assign one difficult ingredient each to the chefs competing in the elimination cook-off.

Julia was given vanilla bean and prepared a grilled lettuce salad with oyster and vinaigrette. The judges noted aspects of the dish during deliberation. Among the three chefs in the cook-off, Ronny’s use of dark chocolate was favored, leading to Julia’s elimination.

Peter Richardson's elimination in episode 5

Chef Peter Richardson, a private chef from Long Island, New York, was eliminated in episode 5 of Yes, Chef! season 1. The challenge required chefs to create the perfect egg dish. Peter faced off against Chef Chris Morales in the cookoff after receiving the most votes from the winners.

Peter made deviled eggs with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, paprika, and caviar. Judges noted that the eggs were cracked and the dish was messy and too salty. While José enjoyed the flavors, Martha rejected the runny texture, leading to Peter’s elimination.

Stream Yes, Chef! season 1 anytime on Peacock.

