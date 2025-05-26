Who won 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2? Details explored

Season 2 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing concluded with five chefs competing in a series of final challenges to determine the winner. The final episode featured challenges based on speed, creativity, and modern culinary techniques. Bryan Voltaggio, Stephanie Izard, Nini Nguyen, Jonathon Sawyer, and Kevin Lee were the final five of the season.

Each challenge involved specific requirements, and only one chef met all expectations across the board to be named the winner of the competition. The title went to Jonathon Sawyer, who advanced through breakfast, lunch, and dinner rounds and claimed the $75,000 prize.

Jonathon Sawyer named winner of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 after final dinner challenge

A breakdown of the final challenges

Five chefs competed in the final set of challenges on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing: Bryan Voltaggio, Stephanie Izard, Jonathon Sawyer, Nini Nguyen, and Kevin Lee. Kevin earned the last spot in the top five following a decision among three contenders.

In the opening challenge, chefs were tested on speed through whipping egg whites, tourneing potatoes, and juicing lemons. Kevin finished first and received the Golden Knife, giving him strategic control over protein assignments and breakfast style.

Kevin selected “classic” as the theme for breakfast and assigned proteins accordingly: shellfish to himself, beef to Sawyer, pork to Stephanie, lamb to Nini, and chicken to Bryan. After the breakfast round, Kevin was eliminated based on structural and preparation issues with his dish.

In the lunch round, the remaining chefs were required to create fusion dishes. Sawyer chose wagyu beef, Bryan continued with chicken, Stephanie prepared pork, and Nini remained with lamb. Nini’s lamb texture and Stephanie’s pork doneness affected their final evaluations. Both were eliminated after this round.

Sawyer received the Golden Knife again and used it to switch to lamb for the dinner round, while Bryan kept chicken. Each chef was expected to deliver a modern, well-structured plate for the final task.

Final result and decision factors

Jonathon Sawyer's dinner plate featured lamb and incorporated modern elements, including the use of uni in a sauce application. The composition and technique aligned with expectations for the final challenge. Bryan Voltaggio’s final dish used roasted chicken and parsnip components across multiple applications but did not receive the highest score from the judges.

Each decision in the finale was based on the execution of the assigned style, treatment of the primary protein, and creative approach under fatigue conditions. Sawyer completed all three phases of the finale and was named the champion of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2.

Who is Jonathan Sawyer?

As per Food Network, Jonathon Sawyer is an acclaimed chef and cookbook author with extensive experience in the culinary industry. Originally from Chicago, Sawyer has earned recognition, including the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes, and was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in 2010.

The 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 winner currently serves as the chef partner at Kindling Downtown Cookout and Cocktails, a restaurant inside the Willis Tower in Chicago, known for its internationally inspired wood-fired plates and cocktail offerings.

In addition to his restaurant work, Sawyer has appeared on several cooking competition shows such as Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Bobby Flay’s Triple Threat.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 is available for streaming anytime on HBO Max.

