24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2: Who has been eliminated so far?

The 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, which premiered on April 27, 2025, features competing chefs who are culinary titans that haven't faced the unique endurance test of planning, preparing, and serving dishes non-stop for 24 hours straight with a $75,000 prize on the line.

So far, 13 chefs have been eliminated on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, including Michele Ragussis, Leslie Daniel, Sam Cruz, Ashleigh Shanti, Arturo Leighton, Dara Yu, Marc Murphy, LT Smith, Laurence Louie, Brittanny Anderson, Damaris Phillips, Elia Aboumrad, and most recently Gabe Bertaccini in Shift 7.

Chef eliminations by shift on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

Shift 1 elimination

1) Chef Michele Ragussis

Chef Michele was eliminated in Challenge 2: Head to Head after losing a blind tasting against Chef Kevin Lee. She cooked a Greek-Sicilian beef meatball dish that was judged to be a bit dry compared to Kevin’s Korean beef tartare. Her elimination came after one hour and 28 minutes, marking her exit from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

2) Chef Leslie Daniel and Chef Sam Cruz

Chefs Leslie Daniel and Sam Cruz were eliminated in Challenge 3: Station Battles after losing the fish station face-off. Their seared halibut dish was bested by Chef Bryan Voltaggio and Elia Aboumrad’s Italian spicy crudo and crispy potato dish. Both chefs were sent home as a result of the blind taste test.

3) Chef Ashleigh Shanti

Chef Ashleigh was eliminated after losing the chicken station battle to Chef Damaris Phillips. Damaris impressed the judges with her fried chicken sandwich featuring lemon poppy seed aioli, slaw, and malt vinegar potato chips. Ashleigh’s dish did not measure up, leading to her exit.

4) Chef Arturo Leighton

Chef Arturo was eliminated after losing the pork station head-to-head against Chef Laurence Louie. Arturo’s pork pupusa was beaten by Laurence’s cabbage-wrapped pork dumplings. This defeat resulted in Arturo being sent home from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

5) Chef Dara Yu

Chef Dara was eliminated after losing to Chef Kelsey Murphy in the pork station across the aisle. Kelsey’s bacon jam hash with marinated pork chop and egg outperformed Dara’s pork tenderloin. Dara’s elimination followed the taste test.

6) Chef Marc Murphy

Chef Marc was eliminated after losing the lamb station battle to Chef Kathleen O’Brien-Price. Kathleen’s lamb burger with whipped feta and fries was judged better than Marc’s dish. As a result, Marc was sent home despite his previous achievements.

Shift 2 and 3 elimination

1) Chef LT Smith

Chef LT was eliminated after Shift 2 Challenge 4: Fancy PB&J Lunch. He competed against Chef Stephanie Izard in a battle to secure a station by creating a fancy peanut butter and jelly lunch with only three additional ingredients. Judge Graham Elliott chose Stephanie’s classic soup and sandwich dish as the winner, sending LT home after four hours and 28 minutes in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

2) Chef Laurence Louie

Chef Laurence was eliminated after the Shift 2 Challenge 6: Best Noodle Dish. His seafood ramen lo mein, made with shrimp, salmon roe, and garlic, disappointed the judge compared to other dishes. Laurence clocked out after six hours and 52 minutes in the kitchen, ending his run in the competition.

3) Chef Brittanny Anderson

Chef Brittanny was eliminated after the Shift 3 Challenge 9: Black-Tie Dessert. She prepared ricotta zeppole with strawberry milk white ganache, strawberries, pistachios, and Thai basil, but the judge felt the Thai basil overpowered the dish. Brittanny exited after completing nine challenges and spending eight hours and 58 minutes in the competition.

Shift 4 and 5 elimination

1) Chef Damaris Philips

Chef Damaris was eliminated after 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing Shift 4 Challenge 12: Taste Contest. Despite drawing inspiration from Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring for her catfish dish, her subtle flavors and uninviting visual presentation placed her in the bottom two. She exited after completing 12 challenges and spending 12 hours and 28 minutes in the competition kitchen.

2) Chef Elia Aboumrad

Chef Elia was eliminated after the Shift 5 Challenge 15: Cooking Without Gas. Despite her creativity in switching to a minced steak tartare, the dish was underseasoned, and the judge noted that the addition of red grapes highlighted the lack of salt. She exited the competition after completing 15 challenges and spending 15 hours and 25 minutes in the kitchen.

Shift 6 and 7 elimination

1) Chef Gabe Bertaccini

Chef Gabe was eliminated first during Shift 7 after losing the spicy street food cook-off. He competed against Kevin and Bryan, and his fried chicken sandwich did not impress as much as Bryan's spicy wings or Kevin's Korean carnitas tacos. Since he placed last in the challenge, he was sent home after more than 16 intense hours in the kitchen.

The next two eliminations have not been shown yet but will be revealed in the upcoming two-hour finale. The bottom three from the double elimination round are Kevin Lee, Kathleen O'Brien-Price, and Kelsey Murphy. Two of them will be eliminated, and one will advance to the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing Top 5.

Catch 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 on Food Network.

