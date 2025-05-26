24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 8 and 9 recap: Final five enter elevation round ahead of triple meal showdown

The shifts 8 and 9 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 revealed the final five chefs who advanced to the 'elevation' round, and the two competitors who were eliminated just short of the finale. The format shifted as the challenges increased in complexity, including a fusion-style lunch and a final triple meal challenge.

Mistakes caused by fatigue and technical errors led to two chefs— Nini and Stephanie—being sent home. The question of which five chefs would make it to the next round was answered by the end of shift 9 on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

Episode overview on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 finale

Bryan wins breakfast battle and selects fusion style for lunch

In episode 8, the chefs faced a breakfast challenge where Bryan earned the Golden Knife. This advantage allowed him to rearrange protein assignments and reassign chefs, but he chose to leave the assignments unchanged. He also selected the cooking style for the next challenge, deciding on fusion cuisine for lunch.

In this fusion challenge, two eliminations were scheduled. Each chef had a plan, but physical exhaustion began affecting performance. Nini struggled with lamb shoulder, resulting in a mealy texture despite strong sauce execution. Stephanie attempted a fusion pork chop but miscalculated the cooking time. Although her concept was clear, the undercooked protein became the decisive issue.

Bryan made a unique fusion version of Caesar salad that incorporated chicken croutons. The idea was unconventional and completed with solid execution. Sawyer used wagyu beef for his lunch dish. While not flawless, it was cooked properly and presented cohesive flavors.

After evaluation, the judges decided that Nini and Stephanie would be eliminated based on execution errors. Sawyer won the fusion lunch challenge and received the next Golden Knife.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing Final five enter elevation round with protein choice at stake

Sawyer’s lunch victory allowed him to select his protein for the 'elevation' round. He avoided ground beef by choosing a rack of lamb. Bryan kept his previously assigned blue foot chicken, stating he had already formed a menu around it.

The elevation round included a final set of three meals, with a modern theme integrated into the presentation and technique. This round served as the finale.

Sawyer used the lamb to create a dish with sauce that incorporated uni, mimicking anchovy flavor in a modern interpretation. The dish utilized multiple techniques and was structured around the protein. Bryan’s dish involved roasted chicken and parsnips. He incorporated both ingredients in various forms to meet the modern culinary expectations and demonstrate versatility.

Jonathon Sawyer wins final challenge over Bryan Voltaggio

The judges evaluated both dishes based on execution, protein use, and interpretation of modern elements. Sawyer’s lamb dish was selected as the winning entry. His use of uni and application of technical components aligned with the expectations for the final round.

Bryan’s roasted chicken and parsnips were well-prepared, and he achieved his goal of using all elements in multiple forms, but he was not named the winner.

Sawyer became the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 champion. Bryan finished as runner-up, continuing a competitive pattern in which he has advanced to finals in multiple competitions but has not yet secured a first-place result.

Episodes of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 are available to stream anytime on HBO Max.

