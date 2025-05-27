"I'm proud of myself" — Yes, Chef! star Michelle Francis comments on her experience on the show

Michelle Francis was among the chefs eliminated from NBC's food television show, Yes, Chef! She took her leave in episode 3 of the contest after Ronny, the winner of the head-to-head cook-off and her team leader, nominated her for elimination based on her performance in the team challenge. In an interview with FoodSided, published on May 19, 2025, Michelle reflected on her journey, saying:

Ad

"I did my best. I loved every minute and had fun. It was stressful, but I pulled through, and I'm proud of myself."

The Yes, Chef! contestant added that although she evolved through the process, she could have maintained her spot in the competition had she taken a different approach. Michelle believed she allowed others to paint a target on her back, claiming everyone saw her as a "big target." She admitted she could have applied a more "low key" strategy.

Ad

Trending

However, at the same time, the Yes, Chef! participant did not want to conceal her true self by hiding behind a "low key" image. Consequently, she was pleased with how everything played out on the competition series, even if it led to her elimination.

Yes, Chef! alum Michelle Francis wishes to re-enter the world of culinary competition

Ad

While reflecting on her experience on the NBC show, which had more twists and turns than anyone expected, Michelle said she found her journey thought-provoking and educational. She admitted that her time on the series inspired her to restart cooking.

Michelle never hesitated to express her opinions or take control in the kitchen. From winning the Most Valuable Chef title to putting up a formidable competition against her opponents, Michelle left a lasting impression on the judges and her co-stars early on in the series.

Ad

Michelle mentioned that although her journey on the NBC show was short-lived, she learned and grew significantly from her experience, considering it was her first attempt at a culinary competition. While speaking about why she applied, she said that she was inspired to compete not only because of Martha Stewart and José Andrés but because she was drawn to the concept of the show.

"My daughter told me that I would really learn something about myself and learn what a great chef that I am," she explained.

Ad

Ad

Looking back on her time on Yes, Chef! Michelle confessed that one of the most stressful moments was when her whole team was left with no eggs during a team challenge in episode 3. She admitted that the gamesmanship created a tense situation in the kitchen. As she recalled the moment, she said:

"I think that it started with a playful intention but the other team would not give us any eggs."

Ad

Chef Katsuji had taken all the eggs, leaving the rest with nothing to work with. Michelle noted that eggs were one of the key ingredients in many of her team's dishes. The Yes, Chef! star stated that she and her teammates tried to put their best foot forward despite the hurdle, but it put them at "the bottom," and ultimately, resulted in her elimination.

Ad

Despite her journey ending early, Michelle felt motivated and said she would delve into the culinary competition world again. She revealed that her initial intention and objective were to respect everyone and treat all with kindness. However, after working with her competitors, she realized that "being more strategic, less boisterous, and more closed mouth" would have been beneficial.

The Yes, Chef! alum added that a "smart" gameplay would also be helpful for the contestants. Although her journey on the NBC show was cut short, Michelle continues to support her daughter and work as a private chef. She said she drew inspiration from her mentors, Patrick Clark, Nancy Silverton, and more, and hoped to inspire other young chefs to pursue their dreams.

Ad

Yes, Chef! episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More