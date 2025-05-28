I believe Chef Katsuji did viewers a favor by eliminating himself from Yes, Chef!

NBC's latest food competition show, Yes, Chef!, premiered on April 28, 2025. It brought 12 highly skilled chefs, nominated by their co-workers and family members, and pitted them against one another to see who could reach their full potential. The purpose of the competition was to help the chefs overcome personal issues like stubbornness, ego, and feisty attitudes.

While natural talent was crucial, the right attitude and a composed mindset were equally important in determining one's success in the kitchen. However, not all possessed both. The 12 chefs on Yes, Chef! were skilled but lacked self-control and calmness. Although each participant had their own drawbacks, there was one who clashed with almost everyone on the show.

Chef Katsuji Tanabe locked horns with multiple contestants during his time in the series, refusing to back down or change his attitude. He portrayed himself as a know-it-all and faced backlash online for his filter-less personality. He left the contest in episode 5 of Yes, Chef! without explaining the reason behind his self-exit.

I strongly believe he did viewers a favor by removing himself from the race. While I enjoy a certain level of drama in culinary competitions as it maintains the intensity of the contest, it was difficult to watch Katsuji overstep boundaries and engage in petty activities only to showcase himself as a better opponent.

In the span of four episodes, Katsuji established himself as a self-centered individual who was impossible to work with in the kitchen. From hoarding eggs to intentionally gatekeeping an ingredient to sabotage his opponent's dish, Katsuji did it all. Even during team challenges, he ignored his teammates' opinions and imposed his plan into action, convinced he was superior to the rest.

Katsuji's entitled behavior and refusal to learn or adapt proved he was least bothered about embracing the objective of the contest and more interested in highlighting his prowess in the kitchen.

Exploring Chef Katsuji's journey on Yes, Chef!

Before stepping into the kitchen in episode 1 of Yes, Chef! each participant was asked to prepare a four-course meal. Based on that, judge Martha Stewart rewarded Michelle Francis, Zain Ismael, and Katsuji with the leadership spots in the episode. For the main challenge, each team had to create a new four-course meal. However, Katsuji refused to oblige.

His team was the only one that stuck to the original menu instead of creating an original one. Katsuji's decision as the head of the team did not sit well with his crew members. However, Katsuji was not concerned.

"I don’t really care what they’re thinking. This cannot be a democracy. This has to be a dictatorship," he said in a Yes, Chef! confessional.

The challenge was designed to see the contestants' cooperation and collaboration skills, and Katsuji lacked both. Not only did he disregard his teammates' opinions, but he also confirmed that he was interested in "dictatorship" than teamwork.

I strongly believe he did us a favor by removing himself from the contest because it was unfair to the other contenders who tried to make amends while Katsuji refused to recognize his faults.

Later in the Yes, Chef! episode, when he battled against Michelle, he intentionally kept the steak on his counter even though he was preparing a vegetarian dish, just so he could sabotage Michelle's chances of defeating him. While I appreciate some rivalry, this was a petty move, something unexpected from an adult chef. He even tried to deflect blame, prompting judge José Andrés to say:

"He's the King Kong of trash talking."

In episode 2 of Yes, Chef!, the contestants were again divided into teams and given 90 minutes to prepare their dishes in a relay-type task. That way, every team member had 18 minutes to cook. It was a challenge designed to test their teamwork and trust in one another.

Katsuji once again proved he was in the competition not to improve but to show off when he duped his teammates into believing his dish would need more than 18 minutes. He later revealed that it was just a ploy to ensure the rest did not encroach on his time.

In episode 3 of Yes, Chef!, Katsuji hoarded all the eggs in the kitchen, preventing the other team from using any. It was again a petty move that did not showcase his competitive nature but his small mentality. Instead of allowing the other team a fair chance to compete, he preferred handicapping them, knowing eggs were a key element in their dishes.

Finally, in episode 4, the Yes, Chef! contestant got into an argument with Chef Emily Brubaker, who came to use the deep fryer alongside him. Since Katsuji was standing with his elbows out, Emily clashed with him, asking him to be careful. However, Katsuji threatened to burn her in case she did the same.

In my opinion, it is highly unprofessional for someone as senior as Katsuji to present such childlike moves to outperform his competitors. I truly believe he did the right thing by leaving the competition because he was not prepared to change himself or learn to respect his co-stars. Throughout his short stay in the series, he proved that he had only one intention: to win, at any cost.

Self-improvement and overcoming personal issues were the least of his concerns. Therefore, it made sense that the person who disregarded the premise of the show had left, and thankfully so.

Yes, Chef! episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More