Yes, Chef! season 1 episode 10 recap: The finalists team up with former contestants to battle for the grand prize

After weeks of mentorship and challenges, Yes, Chef! season 1 came to a close with a three-way culinary showdown between finalists Emily Brubaker, Lee Frank, and Zain Ismail.

During the finale, on June 30, 2025, each chef returned to the kitchen for one last task: creating a three-course meal that expressed their culinary identity. The finalists were joined by former contestants as sous chefs, along with the individuals who originally nominated them for the show.

At the end of the episode, one chef was announced as the winner of Yes, Chef! season 1 and was awarded the $250,000 grand prize.

Finale overview on Yes, Chef! season 1

Challenge format and team pairings

The Yes, Chef! final task spanned two days, with three hours of prep time on the first day and 90 minutes before service on the second. Each chef had to serve a full three-course menu to 25 diners.

Co-host José Andrés explained the parameters, instructing the finalists to prepare their best three-course menu that would "represent who they are as a chef and as a person," emphasizing the challenge's focus on personal identity.

The finalists received help from two individuals: one eliminated contestant of their choice and the original nominator who brought them into Yes, Chef!.

Chef Emily worked with Jake Lawler and her husband, and nominator, Jake Brubaker. Chef Lee teamed up with Ronny Miranda and his nominator, restaurant sous chef Jonathan Vasquez. Chef Zain selected Chris Morales and her executive chef and nominator, Cole Lawson.

Judging responsibilities were expanded for the finale, with Marcus Samuelsson, Andrew Zimmern, and Gail Simmons joining José Andrés and Martha Stewart at the table to assess the finalists’ work.

Judges’ reactions to each course

For the first course, Chef Zain served a scallop dish with crab corn cake and smoked mussel hot sauce, but two judges did not receive scallops due to timing issues.

Marcus highlighted the flavors as brilliant, and Martha considered it the strongest bite of the round.

Chef Lee’s trout tartare with quail egg on kugel was praised for flavor but critiqued for texture. Chef Emily presented scallop crudo with poached daikon and caviar; Gail appreciated the grapefruit contrast, though José and Martha found the overall flavor subdued.

In the second course, Chef Zain’s grilled lamb chop served with roti and vegetables faced some criticism from Gail, who felt it wasn’t cooked just right. On the other hand, Andrew praised the vegetables, calling them a superb bite.

Chef Lee’s striped bass with agnolotti and cauliflower purée drew strong feedback, with Martha calling the fish superlative.

Chef Emily’s American Wagyu NY strip with potato pavé and tarragon demi earned wide approval, with Martha and Gail especially noting the pavé as a highlight.

For dessert, Chef Zain treated us to a delightful latte cake topped with a creamy pumpkin spice foam and a crispy chocolate tuile. Judges praised the flavor but noted flaws in technique and portion.

Chef Lee served glazed pork belly and a cabbage-wrapped loin; Martha linked the dish to memories of family meals.

Chef Emily ended with foie gras and bread pudding with candied hazelnuts and honey gastrique. Gail, who typically avoids foie gras in dessert, said the elements complemented each other well.

And the winner is...

Before the results were announced, the finalists took a moment to reflect on their journeys. Chef Emily shared that she joined the competition to “set an example for [her] children” and emphasized how she’s learned to “listen more.”

Chef Zain opened up about how her father’s recent passing has deeply influenced her cooking, while Chef Lee expressed his desire to leave the show as “a better husband, a better father, a better person.”

“Emotions are one of the very important ingredients in every one of these dishes,” José said before announcing the results.

Chef Emily Brubaker was named the winner of Yes, Chef! season 1.

