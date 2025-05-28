Who is still competing on Yes, Chef! season 1 as of episode 5? Details explored

After the end of Yes, Chef! season 1 episode 5, the competition has narrowed down to six remaining chefs after the unexpected departure of Chef Katsuji Tanabe, who quit the competition for undisclosed reasons. This episode marked the show’s first individual challenge, where each contestant prepared a family-style dish to be evaluated by their peers.

After peer voting, two chefs faced an elimination cookoff, resulting in Peter Richardson’s exit. The six chefs still competing are Emily Brubaker, Lee Frank, Zain Ismail, Jake Lawler, Ronny Miranda, and Christopher Morales.

Yes, Chef! season 1 remaining contestants and performance details on episode 5

1) Emily Brubaker

Emily Brubaker (Image via Instagram/@chefbrubs)

Emily Brubaker is the Resort Executive Chef at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. She is classically trained in French cuisine with expertise in American and Italian fine dining.

In Yes, Chef! episode 5, Emily prepared a pan-seared salmon accompanied by farro salad, labneh, and chermoula vinaigrette. Her dish received two gold stars from fellow chefs, indicating strong peer approval. Emily cast two votes against Peter Richardson during the elimination round.

2) Lee Frank

Lee Frank is the Executive Chef at Otis in Exeter, New Hampshire, and a James Beard Award nominee. He specializes in American farm-to-table cuisine and has previously competed on Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay.

In episode 5’s challenge, Lee presented a grilled hangar steak with spring onion polenta and buttermilk curd. His dish earned one gold star, and he voted for Peter Richardson in the elimination round.

3) Zain Ismail

Zain Ismail (Image via Instagram/@thechefzain)

Zain Ismail is the Executive Sous Chef at Fork n’ Film in Los Angeles, known for blending immersive dining with cinema. Her culinary approach is influenced by her Mauritian heritage.

For the family-style challenge, Zain prepared miso-braised chicken thighs with carrot puree and kale greens. Although praised for flavor, her dish did not receive any gold stars. Zain did not cast any votes during the elimination.

4) Jake Lawler

Jake Lawler is the Executive Chef at Vintage Brewing Co. in Madison, Wisconsin, overseeing menus for five restaurants. He has experience in Michelin-starred kitchens and focuses on French and Italian cuisine.

Jake’s pan-seared duck breast with celery root puree and cauliflower salad earned four gold stars, the highest number in this round of Yes, Chef!. Named Most Valuable Chef, he received an additional vote during elimination. Jake cast votes against Chris Morales and Ronny Miranda.

5) Ronny Miranda

Ronny Miranda (Image via Instagram/@ron_the_cook)

Ronny Miranda is the Conference Lead Chef at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa, California, with culinary influences from his Portuguese heritage.

For the family-style challenge, Ronny prepared veal and beef picadillo with pureed sofritas and gooseberries. His dish received mixed feedback; some found it tender, while others criticized the potatoes and the dish's oiliness. Ronny did not earn any gold stars and was targeted in elimination votes by Jake Lawler.

6) Christopher Morales

Christopher Morales is the Executive Chef at Gregory’s Steakhouse in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Despite lacking formal culinary schooling, he has worked in high-end kitchens and was named among the Los Angeles Times' Best Young Chef Under 30.

Morales prepared roasted lamb with celery root and butternut squash puree in episode 5. The dish was critiqued for being charred on the edges and undercooked at the center. Morales did not receive any gold stars, but survived the Yes, Chef! elimination cook-off against Peter Richardson.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! air Mondays at 10 PM ET on NBC and are available the next day on Peacock.

