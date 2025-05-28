"NEVER liked"— Yes, Chef! fans react to Katsuji Tanabe bringing his Top Chef-style drama on the show

Katsuji Tanabe’s appearance on Yes, Chef! has sparked a wave of responses from viewers, many of whom recalled his earlier television presence. Across social media, users pointed out that their current reaction to the chef matches how they felt during his time on Top Chef.

Ad

The central issue appears to be the way Katsuji approached competition in the premiere, with methods that included misdirection, confrontational leadership, and a dramatic elimination strategy. These actions reignited familiar criticisms and led to the resurfacing of the phrase “never liked” from long-time reality cooking show fans.

Many users revisited their earlier opinions from Katsuji’s Top Chef days and reaffirmed them in the context of Yes, Chef!:

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @scandalousmimi)

“Katsuji couldn't won #topchef so he is here ruining thos show,” a tweet read.

Ad

Trending

“I hope Chef Katsuji is okay. That being said, I was really looking forward to him actually getting kicked off the show, on camera," a comment read.

As more reactions were shared, several users pointed to specific moments from the premiere. The commentary emphasized how Katsuji’s presence impacted the dynamics of the show, especially in terms of fairness and focus.

“If Katsuji was still there he probably would have bogarted the fish eggs, too,” a user wrote.

Ad

“Katsuji has ruined the entire show! He thinks it's cute and funn5 but its just pathetic!,” a person commented.

Following Katsuji’s sudden exit from Yes, Chef!, fan reactions shifted once again. While some viewers expressed relief, others noted the change in energy and momentum.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Why did katsuji leave #yeschef he was legitimately the only reason i was watching,” a user wrote.

“I must admit Katsuji’s crazy is missed. #YesChef,” a tweet read.

Who is Katsuji Tanabe, and why did he stand out on Yes, Chef!

Katsuji Tanabe is a chef known for his bold television presence and competitive instincts. According to Bravo, born in Mexico City to a Japanese father and Mexican mother, he moved to Los Angeles at 19 and trained at Le Cordon Bleu. Katsuji currently lives in North Carolina with his wife and two daughters while running his growing restaurant business.

Ad

He gained recognition through restaurants like Mexikosher and appeared on several reality shows, including Top Chef, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, and Bobby’s Triple Threat.

Ad

Over the years, he developed a reputation for being direct, unpredictable, and unapologetically strategic, often using sarcasm as a defense mechanism. That same dynamic returned in the Yes, Chef! premiere, where he was appointed team captain and quickly asserted control over the group’s direction.

In one of the episode’s most controversial moves, he withheld a cut of steak, not to use himself, but to block teammate Michelle Francis from incorporating it into her dish. While not against the rules, the tactic created tension. His team ultimately lost the round, but he was still given the power to eliminate a chef.

Ad

Katsuji told judges it was Michelle’s choice to eliminate Chef Petrina Peart, though Michelle later denied this. Martha Stewart described one of his tactics as “nasty,” and his celebratory plate-smashing, while yelling “Opa” about a Greek-style dish he had undermined, quickly became a talking point online.

Katsuji Tanabe exited the competition before episode 5 of Yes Chef!, with no official reason disclosed for his departure.

Stream Yes, Chef! anytime on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More