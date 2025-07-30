From slamming Brad Pitt to exposing intimate moments with Ben Affleck — Maureen Callahan reveals interesting details from Gwyneth Paltrow's biography

Gwyneth Paltrow's biography, Gwyneth: The Biography, by Amy Odell, was released on July 29. In the book, Odell sheds light on several aspects of Paltrow's life. She wrote the book after doing more than 220 interviews with people who know the Oscar-winning actress. Even before the book's release, people had been talking about it for weeks.Maureen Callahan has now shared what's inside the book in her podcast, The Nerve. In the July 29 episode, Callahan reported on the many yet unknown aspects of Gwyneth Paltrow's life. She revealed that the book mentions a time when Paltrow allegedly slammed her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt.&quot;[Gwyneth Paltrow] complained allegedly to a friend that she had to tell Brad Pitt the difference between Beluga caviar and Osetra caviar... And she told the cosmetics scion Aerin Lauder that Brad Pitt is dumber than a sack of s*it,&quot; Callahan reported.Callhan also shared that there are &quot;hints&quot; in Paltrow's biography that Brad Pitt was &quot;threatened&quot; by Gwyneth's success. Maureen Callahan also shared that Gwyneth Paltrow once talked about her intimate moments with Ben Affleck with a makeup artist.&quot;According to this book, she told the late makeup artist Kevin Aucoin that she loved it when Ben Affleck teabagged [a s*xual activity] her... . Ben Affleck is scandalized by this. He has been leveled by this. He is utterly furious, and he is contemplating reportedly a lawsuit,&quot; Callahan said.Callahan also gave her view on Gwyneth: The Biography. She said that she found the book &quot;kind of a slog.&quot;&quot;It was kind of a slog. And you know, that's a lot to say for somebody who most people either love her or hate her, but there's no in between. So, she's a polarizing figure who has been in the culture for about 30 years,&quot; Callahan added.The podcast host said the book is &quot;dry,&quot; and it appears the author hadn't talked to &quot;Gwyneth's circle&quot; before writing this book.More about Gwyneth Paltrow's biography by Amy Odell View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmy Odell wrote the whole life journey of Paltrow from her early life to her career as an actor and entrepreneur. In the biography, Odell revealed that Paltrow struggled with her academics, and she had an interest in theater.The book shared an incident when her advisor passed her in a class and told her that she would win the Academy Award one day, which she did in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love. An excerpt from the book, shared exclusively with People before release, read,&quot;Gwyneth told friends that [James] Dawson, her adviser, had agreed to pass her in a class in which she was struggling so she could graduate. “You’re going to win the Academy Award,” Dawson told her. “I’m going to thank you when it happens,” she said. (She didn’t.)&quot;The book also talked about her breakup with Brad Pitt. Although the former couple never shared the exact reason for their breakup, the book tries to answer it.&quot;Gwyneth and Pitt never publicly gave a concrete reason for their [1997] breakup, though two people recalled a rumor about it stemming from Gwyneth cheating on Pitt [with costar John Hannah] while she was filming Sliding Doors,&quot; the book stated.The book also touched on her relationship with Ben Affleck. As per the book, Gwyneth Paltrow's friends had &quot;reservations&quot; about the Argo actor.Interestingly, Gwyneth Paltrow herself did not give any interviews for this book, and it is based on information from people and interviews. The book is now available on Amazon for $30.99.