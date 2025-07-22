Gwyneth Paltrow's biography reveals shocking reasons behind Brad Pitt breakup, Perez Hilton reacts

In his recent blog, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his insights on the shocking reason behind the 1997 breakup of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt. He was referring to information revealed in Gwyneth: The Biography, set to launch on July 29, 2025.In his blog, published on his self-titled website on July 17, Perez Hilton cited an excerpt from Gwyneth: The Biography featured in People Magazine.&quot;The way Gwyneth Paltrow has talked about ex Brad Pitt in recent years, you'd think he was a saint with a six-pack. Remember the story about him threatening to punch out Harvey Weinstein for mistreating her? Good stuff… But he sounds a bit less than chivalrous in the story of their breakup,&quot; Perez Hilton wrote.Referring to the excerpt, Hilton wrote that the ex-couple first met in 1994 during the audition for Legends of the Fall (1994). While Poltrow didn't land the role, Pitt suggested she play his wife in Se7en (1995). The offer left her confused, as she had also been offered a role in Feeling Minnesota (1996) alongside Keanu Reeves.While discussing her options with a friend, Gwyneth Paltrow was asked whether she'd rather date Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves. She picked Pitt, took on the role of his wife, Tracy Mills, in Se7en, and they started dating shortly after.&quot;The two would walk around the set holding hands, and smoked cigarettes together outside their trailers, Gwyneth holding hers like a thirties movie star.&quot;However, during the filming of Emma (1996), Gwyneth told a crew member that she had a crush on Hugh Grant. She also expressed doubts to another crew member about whether Pitt was the right partner for her.&quot;Brad and I had very different upbringings. So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, 'This is beluga and this is osetra,'&quot; Gwyneth told an interviewer, according to the excerpt.Hilton further stated that after Emma's release, the actress went over to her friend's place and cried about Pitt &quot;multiple times.&quot; The book, written by Amy Odell, states that Pitt wanted to be with her, but felt threatened by her success and the growing attention she was receiving as an actress.&quot;[Aucoin’s] advice to Gwyneth was frank, 'You really need to end this.'&quot;Hilton further explained that their relationship eventually got &quot;messier.&quot; Two unnamed sources who spoke to Odell claimed that Gwyneth was cheating on Pitt with costar John Hannah during the filming of Sliding Doors (1998), which led to their breakup in 1997.Reacting to the potential cause of their breakup, Perez Hilton remarked:&quot;See what we mean? The way she talks about him later… Maybe she did react to his envy by cheating! Or maybe older, wiser Gwyneth just wants peace?&quot;Gwyneth Paltrow was upset when Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston — reportsBrad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston arriving for the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Image via Getty)Furthermore, in Gwyneth: The Biography, the author reveals that during the Toronto Film Festival in September 2000, a &quot;gossipy reporter&quot; asked the actress about her thoughts on Brad Pitt's marriage to Jennifer Aniston. The two got married the same year, per US Weekly.With her eyes shooting &quot;daggers,&quot; Gwyneth Paltrow responded:&quot;Are you really asking me this question? I can't comment on this kind of thing.&quot;The excerpt featured in the outlet also mentioned that Gwyneth Paltrowconfided in her friends, revealing that she felt sad when she learned Pitt and Aniston had married.&quot;She was also fond of telling them that Brad 'has terrible taste in women.'&quot;According to People Magazine, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt married in July 2000 and later divorced in 2005.Written by Amy Odell, Gwyneth: The Biography goes deep into the life of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The book cover her early life, career, and high-profile relationships.