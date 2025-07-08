What was Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Netflix deal reportedly worth? Couple lets go of staff members amid cash crunch

Meghan Markle, the host of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, and Prince Harry have let go of their communications team due to ongoing financial challenges, Page Six reported.

The staff departure comes amid the end of the couple's Netflix deal this year. While the deal was initially reported to be up to $100 million, a source told the outlet that the actual value is closer to $20 million.

In June 2025, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with six employees, including Kyle Boulia, their Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, Charlie Gipson, their European communications director, and two additional employees from their private team, per Hello Magazine.

Speculating on the future, a source told the outlet,

"Something tells me there will be another change in the future. Meghan and Harry have hired some of the most incredible people at the top of their fields, yet somehow none of them ever work out."

Their departure came after the couple hired Meredith Kendall Maines as the Chief Communications Officer in February 2025, who has now hired a team from Method Communications for assistance. They also added Emily Robinson as a director of communications to their team.

"As the Duke and Duchess's business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support, as previously reported in Forbes and PR Week several weeks ago," Meredith said in a statement.

Talking about the change, she continued,

"Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries."

Following the staff departure, a royal source expressed frustration with the couple for frequently letting go of staff members in a statement.

"It’s the same old story – they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper. Milk lasts longer than their employees," the source stated.

25 employees have reportedly left since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit

Per Page Six, nearly 25 employees have been dismissed since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020. However, the details of their exit have not been publicized yet.

Among those who have parted ways with the couple is Lianne Cashin, the former head of operations at Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation, and Deesha Tank, the foundation's director of communications.

Additionally, the Suits actress's personal assistant and social manager also departed from their positions.

In other news, on January 17, 2025, a source told Vanity Fair about Meghan Markle's behavior towards her staff members, claiming that she would be "warm and effusive" in the beginning, but noted that she would become "cold and withholding" towards the person if something went wrong.

"[It was] really, really, really awful. Very painful. Because she’s constantly playing checkers—I’m not even going to say chess—but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment," the source continued.

The outlet cited another person who worked on media projects and had previously read tabloids about Markle allegedly "bullying" palace aids, but couldn't imagine it to be true. However, after working with her, he remarked,

"Oh, any given Tuesday this happened."

On April 2, 2025, Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, featuring items like jams, honey, teas, cookie mixes, and flower sprinkles. In July, she added her first alcoholic drink line, Napa Valley Rosé.

She also returned to podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder, where she interviews successful women entrepreneurs.

Earlier, on March 4, 2025, she released her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, where she shares gardening and cooking tips from her Montecito home while hosting guests.

