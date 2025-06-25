Meghan Markle & Prince Harry hire PR executive behind Netflix's The Crown as their new director of communications

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a notable shift in their media strategy. As per a Firstpost report dated June 24, 2025, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appointed Emily Robinson as their new Director of Communications.

Robinson is a seasoned PR professional with nearly two decades of experience in entertainment publicity. She is best known for overseeing global campaigns for Netflix’s The Crown.

The Crown is a historical drama chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. However, a Daily Mail report dated June 22, 2025, the series was a source of "irritation, mortification and offence" to the royals for its fictionalized portrayal of sensitive events.

Therefore, as the head of global publicity for this show, Robinson had been tasked with framing the show as a prestige drama rooted in essential "truths" about the English monarchy

Her tenure was marked by strategic media handling. She spearheaded campaigns around high-profile and contentious storylines — including Prince Harry’s Nazi costume incident, Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview, and the fictional depiction of Diana’s ghost, among others.

Considering her background, Robinson’s appointment by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked discussions about its broader symbolism.

"In the circumstances, it’s almost beyond belief that Harry and Meghan would hire someone straight from The Crown," an insider told Daily Mail showbiz writer Alison Boshoff.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle restructure their household, part ways with some of their old staff

According to a June 14 news report by The Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with four staff members in a significant round of internal restructuring. This was an effort aimed at creating a more formal and traditional “royal household” setup for their expanding business and philanthropic ventures.

This wave of exits closely followed Prince Harry’s headline-making interview with the BBC. In this interview, he criticized his father, King Charles, and denounced an "establishment stitch-up" after losing his legal battle for taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK.

The departures from Team Sussex included Kyle Boulia, their Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, and Charlie Gipson, who had been overseeing the couple’s European communications.

Additionally, Lianne Cashin, the former head of operations at the Archewell Foundation, also exited the team, just a month after a spokesperson publicly described her as “exceptional” and a reflection of the “strength and vision” of the Duke and Duchess.

Deesha Tank, who served as Archewell’s director of communications, as well as a personal assistant and Meghan Markle’s social media manager, reportedly left as well.

Overseeing the restructuring process was Meredith Maines, who had been appointed in February as the couple’s first-ever Chief Communications Officer. Maines emphasized that the changes were part of a broader strategy to expand and professionalize the couple’s media operations.

"As the Duke and Duchess’s business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support," she explained (as per GB News).

She further added:

"Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to enquiries".

According to a GB News report dated June 16, 2025, Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large for the Mail on Sunday, noted that the restructuring appeared to be part of an intentional strategy to emulate the structure of the British "royal household" and create a "firm structure".

"They’re restructuring their staff to become a sort of royal household…They want to create this really firm structure so that when people come and go, we don’t all go crazy saying yet another person’s walked or yet another person’s been fired—they just say this is the structure," she explained.

Griffiths also noted that one of the new hires had a close personal connection to Prince Harry. He came from a military background, having trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, which Prince Harry also attended.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties on January 8, 2020. Since then, they have been focusing on building their businesses. This includes Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, Archewell Productions, and their multi-project content deal with Netflix.

