"How can you post this without laughing?"- Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle launching As Ever Rose wine

Meghan Markle is trending online ever since she announced the launch of a rose wine by her company, As Ever, on June 20, 2025. It is the first alcohol product from Meghan’s brand, and the announcement was shared through the company’s official website.

Ad

Notably, Piers Morgan has now reacted to the announcement as he shared a post through his official handle on X the same day. The journalist and media personality wrote on the post:

“[laughing emojis] How can you post this without laughing?”

Piers reshared a post by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, which included a photo of a wine bottle alongside some glasses. Chris described Meghan Markle as a “wine merchant” and shared some details related to the new product by writing:

Ad

Trending

“On 1 July, US customers can buy. As Ever Rose “with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish.” Her team says the second seasonal drop of products bring “Meghan’s signature design aesthetic to life.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former actress has not shared any response to the post shared by Chris or Piers until now. According to People magazine, detailed information related to the rose wine shall be disclosed before it is released for purchase during the morning hours on July 1, 2025.

The rose wine was seemingly teased through the official Instagram page of As Ever on June 16, 2025, which included the picture of some pancakes featuring some raspberries and some honey on top. The caption reads:

Ad

“Oh yes honey…sweet things await. Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT – we’re bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won’t want to miss!”

First lineup of Meghan Markle’s As Ever was sold out in April this year

Meghan Markle’s brand, As Ever, was initially known as American Riviera Orchard, and the entrepreneur confirmed through social media earlier this year that she was changing the brand name. Meghan posted a photo on the brand’s new website at the time, where she appeared with her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Ad

As per People magazine, the initial lineup of products, which included the Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, went out of stock within an hour as soon as it was available for purchase in April 2025.

Meghan Markle also took to her Instagram Story to post a video, where she confirmed the availability of the products by saying:

“Okay, come on, come on, come on. We’re live! Oh my gosh. Yes!”

Ad

Ad

As mentioned, a rose wine from As Ever has been launched and is included in the brand’s restocked inventory. Apart from the rose wine, two more products have also been launched, including an apricot spread, a replacement for the raspberry spread. It is priced at $9 and is also available for $14 in keepsake packaging.

The second product included in the restock is the orange blossom honey. The brand website says it is a golden hue with an aroma alongside “delicate floral notes and subtle citrus undertones.” The product is available at $28. Other products in the restock include herbal lemon ginger, shortbread cookie mix, herbal peppermint tea, and more.

Ad

Ad

A month after As Ever was launched, Meghan Markle’s new show, titled With Love, Meghan, premiered on Netflix on March 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More