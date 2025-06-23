What does Meghan Markle's As Ever sell? Jam expert Donna Collins slams Duchess' apricot spread as a "real disappointment"

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, has been making headlines since its launch on April 2, 2025. From raspberry preserves to wildflower honey, the Duchess of Sussex’s foray into the world of gourmet food has received mixed responses.

Ad

Though fans have scrambled to purchase from the brand, often selling out products in minutes, industry experts have not held back their opinions. Jam connoisseur Donna Collins recently sampled Meghan’s apricot spread and declared it a “real disappointment”.

As Ever's original line-up featured:

Raspberry spread ($9–$14) - Later expanded to an apricot variant. Wildflower honey with honeycomb ($28) - A limited edition item. Herbal teas ($12 each) - Hibiscus, peppermint, and lemon ginger blends. Crepe mix & shortbread cookies ($14) - Inspired by Meghan’s travels abroad. Flower sprinkles ($15) - A decorative baking accessory.

Ad

Trending

The brand’s aesthetic favors rustic, artisanal packaging, with some items sold in keepsake jars. Meghan Markle described the products as inspired by her personal traditions, such as homemade lemon ginger tea and French crepes from her student days.

Ad

As Ever's restock went live on June 20, 2025, with new products like orange blossom honey and apricot spread, which sold out again in minutes. However, on June 22, 2025, Jelly Queens owner Donna Collins did not mince words while reviewing Markle's apricot spread to the Daily Mail. She said,

"It's a real disappointment that Meghan is selling a fruit spread, which is what you make when your jam fails. In the jam industry a spread is what we call something that didn't work."

Ad

Jam expert Donna Collins critiques Meghan Markle's As Ever product

Donna Collins, who has won more than 40 jam-making awards, examined the ingredients of As Ever's apricot spread. Although the spread name-checks quality ingredients such as organic apricots and cane sugar, the expert questioned the decision to use conventionally grown apricots and added pectin.

"Why should she include conventionally grown apricots, which will have used pesticides? And why is she using pectin, which is a gelling agent, unless it's because her spread was too runny? Most spreads don't use pectin."

Ad

Nevertheless, the apricot spread from As Ever flew off the shelf, just like the raspberry spread before it. Collins speculated that limited inventory was what drove the hype.

"Her apricot spread sold out in minutes, just like her earlier raspberry spread, which may mean they only made a small batch."

Ad

She also questioned Meghan Markle's hands-on participation, stating,

"I don't know who's making her spread, but we all know it's not Meghan. It sounds like they really don't know what they are doing."

Meghan Markle’s business ventures aren't without controversy. Beyond the jam debate, her Netflix series With Love, Meghan faced mixed reviews, though it secured a second season.

Meanwhile, on June 17, 2025, Markle appeared on Aspire with Emma Grede and announced that her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, would not be returning for a second season at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More