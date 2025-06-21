When did Meghan Markle launch ‘As Ever’? The Duchess of Sussex celebrates the brand’s second collection, selling out within a day

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, marked another milestone in her lifestyle venture this week as her brand, As Ever, launched its second product range on June 20, 2025, selling out within hours of release.

Ad

Notably, Meghan launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard in 2024, which was renamed to As Ever as per an announcement made by her on February 18, 2025.

After a successful first product launch on April 2, 2025, this restock-and-refresh showcases the approach of the brand in the lifestyle and gourmet goods market. Featuring the latest seasonal launches and returning favorites, the entire collection was sold out again after only a few hours.

As Ever expressed their gratitude through Instagram, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out…again!"

Meghan reposted the announcement with the caption, "Sip sip hooray! ☀️," and posted another Instagram Story, saying:

"We spent so much time making sure we had so much more inventory, that's why we took the time, and you guys are doing it again. We're nearly sold out on everything, and I can't believe it."

Ad

Meghan Markle’s rosé debut: returning favorites and fresh additions

The summer release featured a carefully curated mix of returning bestsellers and new seasonal additions.

Among returning staples, there were herbal teas (hibiscus, lemon-ginger, and peppermint), crepe baking mix, shortbread cookie mix, and flower sprinkles.

Apricot Spread and Orange Blossom Honey (Image via Instagram/ aseverofficial)

New product releases included the Apricot Spread, which sold at $9 in a regular jar or $14 in a commemorative keepsake glass. According to the description of the product, the Apricot Spread "balances a delicate sweetness and a gentle brightness that lets this beautiful stone fruit shine".

Ad

The Orange Blossom Honey, which retailed at $28, has a "beautiful golden hue, an enticing aroma, delicate floral notes, and subtle citrus undertones."

In addition to the Friday product drop, it was also announced that Meghan had created her first-ever alcoholic product as part of the brand. A Napa Valley rosé wine will be up for sale on July 1, 2025, at 8 am PT/ 11 am ET.

The evolution of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand

As Ever is the luxury lifestyle brand of Meghan Markle, who officially rebranded and launched the store early in 2025, as a continuation of her original project, American Riviera Orchard, quietly introduced in 2024.

Ad

The brand is solidly based in the interests of Meghan Markle, including cooking, gardening, hospitality, and living seasonally. It also shares a hospitality philosophy of meaningful, deliberate, conscious hospitality.

As a complement, the debut line offered eight delicately selected pantry basics, such as specialty jams, honeys, herbal teas, baking mixes, and flower sprinkles.

Napa Valley rosé by As Ever (Image via Instagram/ aseverofficial)

As Ever is not a mere product line, but is directly connected to the narrative outlets of Meghan Markle, including her Netflix series With Love, Meghan (first released in March 2025), reinforcing the brand’s emphasis on lifestyle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More