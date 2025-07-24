Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's massive $100M Netflix deal won't be renewed after "huge loss of revenue"—Perez Hilton calls it "especially problematic"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $100 million deal with Netflix will reportedly end in September and won’t be renewed, marking a major shift in their media plans.According to The Sun and People, Netflix and the couple’s company, Archewell Productions, chose not to continue the deal. Netflix was reportedly frustrated that Meghan focused more on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, instead of creating content. At the same time, Harry’s shows Heart of Invictus and Polo didn’t attract many viewers. “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course. Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that. Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line. But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue,&quot; insiders told The Sun.Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton called the situation “especially problematic” for their future in Hollywood. He commented on the situation in a YouTube video uploaded on July 23, 2025. &quot;This is especially problematic for them because now, this is the second giant powerhouse in show business that has kicked them to the curb. Remember their problematic deal worth a lot of money with Spotify? Yeah, they got fired by them, too,&quot; Hilton said.Perez Hilton reacts as Netflix drops Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $100M dealThe Sussexes' 2020 agreement initially promised documentaries, scripted series, and children’s programming. Their biggest hit, the 2022 docuseries Harry &amp; Meghan, was Netflix’s most-watched documentary debut. However, their later releases never matched that success.According to Netflix's recent engagement report, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, was ranked No. 383 with 5.3 million views, while Prince Harry’s documentary Polo was at No. 3,436 with only 500,000 views tabulated.Despite the setback, Netflix hasn’t entirely ruled out future collaborations. A source told The Sun that the streamer would possibly be &quot;open to a one-off project down the line.&quot; They also added that Paramount Plus might be interested in a collaboration with the couple on the &quot;right project.&quot;However, Perez Hilton dismissed this, saying,&quot;A source says that Paramount Plus is believed to be interested in working with the former royals if the right project came along. Oh, come on. There's nothing in the works then, is what you're saying. If the right project came along, anybody would work with you, right?&quot;Meghan Markle appears to be pivoting toward her entrepreneurial ventures, with As Ever expanding into wines and holiday products. According to Page Six, she also temporarily put aside her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, to concentrate on business investments, which include shares in female-founded companies such as Midi Health and Clevr. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHilton stated that the Sussexes' income would now rely on Meghan Markle's brand deals.&quot;I predict from now on they'll make most of their money from her brand and speaking engagements,&quot; he said.Neither Netflix nor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to issue a public statement about their mutual departure.