"Unhealthy if you’re not good with gluten": Perez Hilton quips after Taylor Swift opens up about her "real granny" obsessions

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has reacted to Taylor Swift revealing her 'grandma' obsessions. According to E! News on August 14, 2025, the 35-year-old artist made an appearance on the Wednesday, August 13, episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce.The American singer-songwriter gushed about her two favorite hobbies, which she has been 'obsessed' with after her record-breaking Eras Tour came to an end. The Love Story singer, as per E! News, called her liking of sewing and baking “real granny sh*t.”During her New Heights podcast appearance, the musician noted:“I’d say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s… I like to sew—I specialize in children's purses and baby blankets. I love to paint. I love to cook.”Meanwhile, after Taylor Swift mentioned that her obsession with &quot;baking&quot; different goodies changes every “six months,” Perez Hilton took to his website and quipped:“Even the biggest stars are just like us! They get unhealthy obsessions, too! Well, unhealthy if you’re not good with gluten.”Notably, Taylor Swift also revealed that she is now into baking sourdough and how she is receiving help from her beau, Travis Kelce, in consuming them.“Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken up my life… The sourdough’s taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread about 60 percent of the time now. It’s become a huge, huge factor,” she shared.The Grammy-winning artist further listed some of her favorite experiments with sourdough, including blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl, and cinnamon raisin. In the podcast, Taylor also revealed that she has been working on perfecting “funfetti” sourdough for Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce's daughters.As per E! News, the Karma singer further mentioned how her friends have been benefiting from her baking obsession. For the unversed, Taylor Swift recently gifted her long-time friend, Selena Gomez, a homemade sourdough loaf on her birthday, along with a message saying, “It’s a loaf story.” An image of this gift was shared by Benny Blanco, Selena’s fiancé, on Instagram.What did Taylor Swift say about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast?According to The Guardian on August 14, during her Wednesday appearance on the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old singer shared the cover and track listing for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Taylor Swift detailed that her upcoming album will be released on October 3, 2025, and further explained:“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant… I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record.”Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty)The Life of a Showgirl has a total of twelve tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. As per The Guardian, the record also features a cover of the 1987 song Father Figure by George Michael.According to People, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after the singer attended several games of the Kansas City Chiefs football player. However, the two confirmed their relationship in October 2023 after they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.