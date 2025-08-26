Taylor Swift unveils The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne vinyl collection for The Life of a Showgirl: Details explored

On Monday, August 25, Taylor Swift unveiled the Tiny Bubbles in Champagne vinyl edition of her upcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. It marks the third limited-edition vinyl variant of the album, after the Shiny Bug Edition and Baby, That's Show Business Edition.

Produced by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback, The Life of a Showgirl is slated to release on October 3, 2025, via Republic Records. The Grammy-winning songstress announced the album during a guest appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, which dropped on August 13. Swift shared the full tracklist, album cover, and release date, and also revealed that Sabrina Carpenter features in the title track.

Similar to her last two vinyl drops, Tiny Bubbles in Champagne reportedly features exclusive poetry and photos, and is only available for pre-order on her website for 48 hours (while supplies last). The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection had previously sold out within less than an hour after going live on her website.

Latest vinyl variant for The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram stories to post the cover photo for the third vinyl variant of her album. It features the songstress in a dazzling showgirl-inspired outfit draped in red feathers and sparkling jewelry. The bold, bejeweled font chosen for "The Life of a Showgirl" adds more weight to the vintage cabaret theme.

The album marks Taylor Swift's first album since the 2024 chart-buster, The Tortured Poets Department. Released via Republic Records, it spent her career-best 17 weeks atop Billboard 200 and was certified six times platinum.

"Represents the end of my night"- Taylor Swift breaks down the significance of The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift dissected the significance of the upcoming album and unveiled the full tracklist, cover image, and other details regarding it during her appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce. The songstress explained that the album would deal with what goes on "behind the curtains" in the life of a showgirl.

When asked by Jason Kelce to describe the album, she explained:

"I would say it's everything that was going on behind the curtain."

Swift continued:

"I'm so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record... I wanted the album to feel the way my life felt, and this completely matches the way that my life has felt."

Finally, Taylor explained that she had worked on the album while rocking stages around the globe during her Eras Tour. The sixth concert tour of Swift concluded on December 8, 2024, after spanning 149 shows across 51 cities. It also became the first concert tour in history to break the $1 billion and $2 billion revenue barrier.

Speaking about her experience of the Eras Tour and how it affected the songwriting process for The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift said:

"This represents the end of my night... My show days are the same every single day. I just happen to be in a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress... I wanted to sort of, like, glamorize all the different aspects of how [the Eras Tour] felt, and that's how that felt to be at the end of the night when all this has gone down."

The New Heights podcast episode featuring Swift, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason has already racked up over 20M views on YouTube. It is also the podcast's most-viewed episode to date.

