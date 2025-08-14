"She is a huge draw in all aspects!" - Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' episode becoming the podcast's most-viewed YouTube video

Taylor Swift's latest appearance in the New Heights podcast hosted by the Kelce Brothers became the podcast's most-viewed episode on YouTube in 12 hours, garnering 8.7 million views, with more views raking in. At the time of the article's publication, the view count is at almost 12.5 million.

The episode featuring Taylor Swift premiered on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 7 pm ET. The episode was one of the most anticipated videos among netizens, as Swift had shared a teaser clip from the episode the day before, announcing her next album, The Life of a Showgirl. In the podcast episode, Swift revealed her album covers, track list, and other details about the upcoming project.

Pop Base @PopBase Taylor Swift’s ‘New Heights’ episode becomes the podcast’s most-viewed YouTube video in just 12 hours. (8.7M)

As news of the episode becoming the highest-viewed New Heights episode within 12 hours hit the internet, netizens reacted to the same.

"She is a huge draw in all aspects!" said one X user.

Netizens celebrated Swift's achievement, highlighting the singer's star power.

Some other fans also shared their thoughts on the milestone.

Apart from her album announcement, Taylor Swift also shared details about her relationship with the podcast host and NFL tight-end, Travis Kelce. The podcast episode also marked one of the rare occasions the singer went on a public platform and openly discussed her romantic relationship.

Taylor Swift reveals her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be about what goes on "behind the curtain"

In her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, on August 13, Taylor Swift shared details about her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The singer explained that, as the title suggested, the album would deal with what went on "behind the curtain."

"I would say it's everything that was going on behind the curtain," Swift said when Jason asked her to describe the theme of the album.

Swift also elaborated on the album covers of The Life of a Showgirl, one of which featured her lying in a bathtub.

"This represents the end of my night... My show days are the same every single day. I just happen to be in a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress... I wanted to sort of, like, glamorize all the different aspects of how [the Eras Tour] felt, and that's how that felt to be at the end of the night when all this has gone down," she explained.

Taylor Swift also mentioned that she worked on the album during the Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024 after shattering multiple records. The pop icon claimed she was "physically exhausted" during the tour but also "mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating."

The album's tracklist features 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, who had opened multiple shows of the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift also confirmed that, unlike what speculation suggested, her album would not have any additional tracks.

Her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in two parts, the second part coming as a surprise with 15 additional tracks. However, Swift said The Life of a Showgirl will be "focused on quality".

"I'm so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record... I wanted the album to feel the way my life felt, and this completely matches the way that my life has felt," Swift explained.

Taylor Swift's official tracklist for The Life of a Showgirl includes the titular The Life of a Showgirl ft. Sabrina Carpenter, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Opalite, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Honey, Wood, Wi$h Li$t, and CANCELLED!

The album will be produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and Swift herself. Martin last worked with Taylor Swift during her 2017 album, Reputation. Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, her collaborators on her past five albums, will not be producing any tracks in the latest album.

Travis Kelce also weighed in on the upcoming album, claiming it was a "lot more upbeat" and "fun pop", marking Taylor Swift's return to pop music. Kelce added that the album would be "a complete 180" from her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, which had a blend of pop, indie, and folk music.

Further, Taylor Swift explained her choice of the orange and green color theme for the album, explaining that she was inspired by the energy of the color orange. Much like her previous eras and albums were each represented by a color of its own, the upcoming album will have an orange theme.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released on October 3, 2025. It can be pre-ordered through her official website.

