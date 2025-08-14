  • home icon
  "Trying to keep the PG" - Taylor Swift fans grow curious about what the track 'Wood' on 'The Life Of A Showgirl' could be about 

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 14, 2025 14:39 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour &ndash; London, UK - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – London, UK (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's newly unveiled tracklist for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, has spurred questions from Swifties, particularly about the ninth track, titled Wood. For the uninitiated, the Blank Space singer announced her 12th album on August 12, 2025, revealing the tracklist and album art the following day.

Following this, X user @perfectlyfine89 posted a question on the social media platform, wondering what the song Wood was going to be about. The post has since gone viral, gaining 475K views and 18K likes as of writing this article.

The Swiftie's question sparked an interesting debate about the upcoming song's theme and content, with one user indicating the song might hold a double entendre or a euphemism.

"Trying to keep the PG."
Meanwhile, some Swifties took the meaning quite literally, pointing out that the song could be related to wood.

However, others postulated the meaning could be metaphorical, adding that the song could allude to Taylor Swift's thoughts about being an entertainer.

A few fans posted that the song could be about actress Natalie Wood, who drowned during a boat trip to California’s Catalina Island in 1981. The actress's death is still highly debated due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her drowning. The Life of a Showgirl also has a song titled Elizabeth Taylor, named after the famous English-American actress who began acting as a child.

Taylor Swift teams up with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will feature the Karma singer teaming up with Sabrina Carpenter on the album's title track. For the unversed, Carpenter previously served as an opener for the Eras Tour.

Speculations of Carpenter’s involvement in Taylor Swift's upcoming album went viral on social media after the Espresso singer had captioned her August 6 Instagram post with "Go put on some clothes." According to the New York Post, Swift reportedly said this exact phrase to Carpenter during the Eras Tour show in New Orleans in October 2024.

Additionally, Taylor Nation had posted a 12-photo carousel of Taylor Swift in orange outfits from her tour to tease the album announcement on August 11. The last picture featured Sabrina Carpenter next to Swift, further intensifying speculations about a collaboration between the two.

Following the announcement of her feature in the album, Carpenter took to her Instagram Story to react to the news.

“I know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me," she wrote.
Some of the other songs in Taylor Swift's 12-track album are titled The Fate of Ophelia, Eldest Daughter, CANCELLED!, Ruin the Friendship, and Honey. The album will also feature Swift's cover of Father Figure, the 1987 George Michael song.

The Life of a Showgirl, produced by Max Martin and Shellback, will not have a part two, unlike The Tortured Poets Department. Taylor Swift confirmed this during her appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights Show podcast on August 13, 2025.

“This is 12. There’s not a thirteenth, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time. I also wanted it to be every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, and you couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one and be… It’s just right," she shared.
"I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album, I feel like we achieved that and I’m really happy about that,” she continued.

The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025. The album is now available for pre-order on the singer's website, which also includes four limited edition deluxe CD variants.

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
