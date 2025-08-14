"OH KANYE AND KIM SHADE" - Fans react to Travis Kelce saying track 10 of Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" “CANCELLED!” is a banger

Taylor Swift recently unveiled details of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, on August 13, 2025. Swift's 12-track album is scheduled for release on October 3.

During the podcast episode, the Kansas City Chiefs star gushed about his girlfriend's work to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, drawing special attention to the 10th track, titled Cancelled, and anointing it a "banger."

Travis Kelce's one-word description of Cancelled was met with varied responses from netizens on X (formerly Twitter). One fan theorized that the song would throw shade on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, with whom Taylor Swift had a feud in the mid-2010s.

"OH KANYE AND KIM SHADE."

Meanwhile, several fans said they trusted Travis Kelce's judgment, pointing out that his favorite Taylor Swift songs were Blank Space and Cruel Summer, two fan favorites.

Others tried to categorize the song into Taylor Swift's other eras, such as Midnights, Reputation, and 1989.

Travis Kelce said Taylor Swift's new album is "more upbeat"

On August 12, Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, revealing more details about her 12th LP during her appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights Show on Wednesday. Kelce, who sat by her side throughout the episode, told his brother, Jason Kelce, that the new album was "more upbeat" than her previous LP, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to hear every single song on here, so I know they’re all 12 bangers. It’s a lot more upbeat and it’s a lot more like, fun pop excitement. I think it’s a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on Tortured Poets for sure,” he said.

Taylor Swift also concurred with this notion, adding that The Life of a Showgirl was written and recorded while she was on The Eras Tour, which she described as an "exuberant and electric and vibrant" period of her life. Furthermore, she added that the songs were all bangers, which came from "the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life."

According to The Guardian, the album has a cover of George Michael's hit Father Figure. Additionally, Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter, who served as one of the openers on The Eras Tour, is featured in the title track.

During her podcast episode, Swift confirmed that the upcoming album will be a standalone, unlike her previous project, which was released as a double album.

“There are no other songs coming … with Tortured Poets Department, I was like, ‘Here is a data dump of everything I have thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time,” she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, she added:

“I tend to love to write lots and lots of music, so it’s a temptation to release lots of music. But I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album – I feel we achieved that."

The Life of a Showgirl is produced by Swedish duo Max Martin & Shellback, whom Swift dubbed "geniuses." The trio previously worked together on Reputation, 1989, and Red.

The Life of a Showgirl is now available for pre-order on Taylor Swift's website. In addition to the usual vinyl, cassette, and CD formats, Swift has also released four limited edition deluxe CD variants, with each variant including photo cards, jewelry boxes, and keychains/bracelets/chains.

