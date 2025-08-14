  • home icon
  "Talk about LARGER than LIFE": Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' taking over Times Square with Spotify billboards

"Talk about LARGER than LIFE": Internet reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ taking over Times Square with Spotify billboards

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 14, 2025 10:20 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 06, 2023 - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Taylor Swift's album taking over Times Square (Image via James Devaney/GC Images)

The marketing for Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, is in full swing after the project's announcement, with Spotify billboards covering Times Square in New York City.

Swift announced the album on August 12, 2025, via Instagram by sharing a clip from her appearance on NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast. While Taylor has posted the album's cover on her official website and social media pages, the massive billboards in Times Square caught the attention of netizens.

Internet users quickly took to X to express their views on Taylor's Spotify billboards, with one user praising them and tweeting:

Swifties (Taylor's fandom name) showed excitement as they watched the singer's album cover dominate Times Square, praising her business savvy.

Additionally, some netizens acknowledged Taylor Swift's impact as a pop star:

Highlights from Taylor Swift's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast

In addition to announcing her 12th album on the New Heights podcast on August 13, 2025, Taylor reflected on her relationship with NFL ace Travis Kelce and reclaiming her master records, among other topics of discussion.

During the podcast, Taylor Swift recalled the time Travis Kelce used that very podcast to announce his intention to date the singer after he failed to get her attention at the Eras tour in July 2023. Commenting on Kelce's approach, Taylor said:

“This felt more like I was in an 80s John Hughes movie and he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet’ … I was like, if this guy isn’t crazy – which is a big if – this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”
Furthermore, Taylor Swift talked about buying back her master recordings from Shamrock Capital, covering her first six albums. For the unversed, Swift signed with Big Machine in 2005 at age 15, and the label held the rights to her master recordings. These rights were sold to Scooter Braun in 2019 and later to Shamrock Capital in 2020.

Taylor&#039;s IG announcement about owning her first six albums (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)
Taylor's IG announcement about owning her first six albums (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)

Taylor told the podcast host that she sent her brother, Austin, and mother, Andrea Swift, to negotiate with Shamrock Capital after her Eras tour ended. Describing her master recordings as "handwritten diary entries from my whole life," the singer said that sending her family to negotiate was better than involving lawyers or management.

Remembering how she received a call from her mother months after the Super Bowl in Kansas City, a teary-eyed Taylor Swift shared:

"She’s like, ‘You got your music.’ I very dramatically hit the floor for real. Bawling my eyes out, weeping, like ‘Really!?’ I said to myself, ‘Go tell Travis in a normal way,’ he was playing video games, and he put his headset down. I was like ‘I got my music back!’ And I was in heaven crying. This changed my life.”
In other news, Taylor Swift also shared with fans her hobbies during her appearance on the New Heights podcast. She confessed to having multiple baking obsessions every six months. She also admitted to enjoying painting, cooking, and sewing.

