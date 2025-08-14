"She’s already planning a new tour???????" - Fans fly into a frenzy as JADE says she “would love” to be Taylor Swift’s opener for her next tour

Little Mix member JADE, aka Jade Thirwall, recently expressed her desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift, stating that she &quot;would love&quot; to be the opener for the singer's next tour, as reported by @PopBase on August 13, 2025.JADE's comment on wanting to open for Taylor's upcoming tour, which hasn't been announced yet, follows the announcement of the singer's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The hype around the to-be-released project and Jade Thirwall's comment led netizens to X, where they expressed their opinions about the same.Commenting on the possibility of a Taylor Swift tour, given that her Eras tour concluded in December 2024 after a long run starting in March 2023, an X user tweeted:&quot;Wait does that mean she’s already planning a new tour???????&quot;Ashley ❤️‍🔥 @THE13MANUSCRIPTLINKWait does that mean she’s already planning a new tour???????JADE's comment received mixed responses from internet users, given that some were keen on watching her join Taylor for a tour, while some suggested against it:ؘ @HitsAndChartsLINKthe way JADE just hinted on a new taylor swift tour-The Cinemaura 🎬 @TheCinemauraLINKCan you imagine the crowd when JADE opens for Taylor? Absolute magic in the making! JADE on a Taylor Swift tour would be EVERYTHINGElar Realm @ElarRealmLINKSome pairings just make sense.😉👍 JADE wanting to open for Taylor Swift’s next tour sounds like a crowd-pleasing match. 🎤A💖👍🌟Vanish Into You @stopitvishLINKTaylor will only pick A listers for that.ّ @geokonic__LINKus swifties don't want her to open for taylor!Additionally, some netizens lauded JADE's effort to express her desire to collaborate with Taylor publicly:PLANITE @planite_LINKJade tryna tap into that billion-dollar fanbase like a pro 💃MONSTERxPRO @0xmxpLINKShooting your shot in public is always a smart move&quot;This changed my life&quot;: Taylor Swift gets emotional talking about reclaiming her master recordingsDuring her highly anticipated appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast on August 13, 2025, Taylor Swift became emotional while discussing how she reclaimed the rights to her first six albums.Getting teary-eyed, Taylor recalled that she got a call from her mother, Andrea Swift, a few months after the Super Bowl in Kansas City. She cited her mother's words, saying:&quot;She’s like, ‘You got your music.’ I very dramatically hit the floor for real. Bawling my eyes out, weeping, like ‘Really!?’ I said to myself, ‘Go tell Travis in a normal way,’ he was playing video games, and he put his headset down. I was like ‘I got my music back!’ And I was in heaven crying. This changed my life.”Taylor first announced the news via her website and Instagram on May 30, 2025, informing fans that she had bought back her master recordings from Shamrock Capital, six years after Scooter Braun acquired them from Scott Borchetta in 2019. In her letter, the singer acknowledged her fans and expressed her emotions, writing:“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version.”Taylor with her reclaimed recordings (Image via Instagram/ @taylorswift)Taylor Swift's fight for her master recordings dates back to 2005, when she signed with Big Machine at the age of 15. The singer's deal with the record label meant they had the rights to her master recordings, which were then sold to Scooter Braun via Big Machine's head Scott Borchetta.Expressing her discontent toward Scooter Braun at the time, Taylor took to Tumblr in June 2019, accusing the businessman of stripping her of her life's work without allowing her to buy it back. The singer's 2019 Tumblr post mentioned:&quot;Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”Moreover, Taylor was able to buy back her master recordings, consisting of her 2006 self-titled album, Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017), after Scooter Braun sold them to Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm, in 2020. The Guardian's report mentions that Braun sold Taylor's albums to Shamrock for an alleged amount of $300 million.In other news, Taylor Swift's new album The Life Of A Showgirl is set to be released on October 3, 2025. The upcoming album will consist of 12 tracks and features a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.