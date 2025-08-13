"And 145 versions" - Internet reacts to the rumor Taylor Swift's 'The Life Of A Show Girl' will have 12 tracks with 10 bonus tracks on deluxe edition

Taylor Swift recently made an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast teaser, where she announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Show Girl. Shortly after that, rumors concerning the number of tracks and features of the upcoming project started circulating on the internet.&quot;Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “The Life Of A Show Girl” is rumored to have 12 tracks on the standard version, and 10 additional tracks on the deluxe edition,&quot; ThePopTingz reported on X on August 13, 2025.The post has garnered over 150K views at the time of this writing, resulting in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the rumor. Commenting on the same, an X user took a dig at Taylor re-recording her work and releasing it as &quot;Taylor's Version.&quot;&quot;And 145 versions,&quot; the X user wrote.Francky @BolembeFLINKAnd 145 versionsCurrently, there are four &quot;Taylor's Version&quot; albums, which the singer recorded to gain control of her previous releases following the 2019 ownership dispute over her master recordings.More netizens resonated with the comment of Taylor Swift reportedly releasing additional tracks on the deluxe album, with fans speculating that there will be multiple versions of the same.bishti @definitelynauniLINKWhy can't we have all tracks in one album itself 😭 ?JLover 💖 This Is Me... Now / Future Oscar Winner @JLover1422094LINKSo 50 tracks total againcarmen. @aqwamareneLINKno album cover yet, no release date yet, no concept photos yet, no promotions yet and shes already planning a deluxe 😭😭avalanche @tohan___7LINKOh God here we go againOn the other hand, Swifties (Taylor's fandom name) expressed their excitement over the rumored number of tracks on the singer's upcoming project.Tom Boyle @tomlikestocodeLINKTaylor about to own the charts for another year.DG @dylanggcraveLINK22 songs!? EVERYONE CHEEREDMary 🦉 Stolitz enthusiast 🍉 @Shinyas_wifeLINKOh mother knows what DELUXE means&quot;Their ability to show love&quot;- Taylor Swift's boyfriend draws similarities between his mother and the Love Story singerWhile Taylor Swift's appearance on NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast has gotten fans counting minutes till the episode releases, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end recently reflected on his relationship with the singer.During his GQ interview dated August 12, 2025, Travis reflected on a statement he gave in one of his previous interviews. The publication didn't specify details of the interview in question; however, Travis had mentioned that his ideal partner would share qualities similar to his mother, Donna Kelce.Travis Kelce and Taylor (Image via Instagram/ @killatrav)The NFL star was asked if there were any similarities between Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce.“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room. Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building,” Travis Kelce replied.The NFL player got emotional thinking of his mother's perseverance and determination, adding how he has witnessed Taylor &quot;do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”At one point in the interview, Travis Kelce talked about feeling like a regular person with the Shake It Off singer. The NFL ace said that they are &quot;just two people that are in love&quot; when the cameras are not on them.Travis Kelce's IG post with Taylor (Image via Instagram/@killatrav)“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*ck off,&quot; Travis Kelce said, reflecting on his relationship with Taylor transitioning organically.According to Billboard's report dated December 19, 2024, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship reportedly began at the end of August or the beginning of September 2023.